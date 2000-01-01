Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Deep Learning AI Listens to Machines for Signs of Trouble (ieee.org)
Ha ha!! They have reinvented the Iowa farm boy!

Only slightly kidding. I learned at a young age the sounds of unhappy machines. This skill has served me well in my engineering career. The "townies" with degrees from fancier schools than mine are often much slower on reaching for e-stop.

This project has huge economic value. Done right it is a game changer.

In 2000/2001 I had an office next to a couple guys that were doing failure prediction on electric motors using signal analysis of accelerometers.

The next big leap is the integration of cheap wireless force sensors in objects themselves. This will provide realtime design feedback in the field, so not just early detection of failures but root cause analysis of the design flaws themselves.

If they could port this technology to an app on the phone, could they grow its understanding of various machines pretty rapidly?

