Show HN: Zork-inspired chatbot for FB Messenger
kilianvalkhof.com
1 point
by
kilian
22 minutes ago
1 comment
kilian
20 minutes ago
Hey everyone! I wanted to create an old-school style text adventure as a chatbot for a long time now. With a starter tutorial on bots and a little free time I spend the past few weekends creating a little Zork-inspired game. I think chats could be an exciting new way to tell interactive stories, if done right. Happy to answer any questions on implementation etc.
