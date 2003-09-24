reply
Another topic often missed is megacorporations work remotely all the time. In fact I've never met most of the people I work with because they live all over the country, and I work with hardware all over the country, in fact I'm working on a (private) cloud image later today and I'm not even sure what state its physically located in. If the corporation says you're going to work remotely because that outside contractor is 1000 miles away or that director lives 1000 miles the other way, its obviously inherently correct because the corporation said it. But if a mere human being says something similar about his work environment, its obviously wrong because only corporations can be correct. If my boss says she's going to be 100 miles away thats great, if I say my boss is going to be 100 miles away thats inherently evil and must be suppressed.
I've also seen the far end of open office (no assigned spaces, first-come / first served) used to mask the effect of constant layoffs. If people are spread around randomly, missing clusters aren't as easily noticed.
In the context of this article, working "remotely" means that an individual is working remotely from all other individuals in an organization. This is different from one team working remotely from other teams.
I am a huge proponent of individual remote work. Having done it for many years and experiencing it from both sides, I can confidently say that the challenges involved are different from a corporate office that is physically separate from other offices.
Counterexample: In college I did most of my work in our library, which was of course an open layout.
There are often (although, I know, not always) some kind of alcoves to hide if you don't like open-back visibility, too.
(Some of the "positive" reports I've heard about open offices at, e.g., Facebook make it sound like they come with expectations of quiet that are as strong as a typical library. ...)
These are not things that you can expect in an open office. If people treated them like libraries, and the offenders were kicked out (fired, I guess?), they'd be a lot more tolerable.
Also, stacks kill sound. I can hear people running a coffee grinder in the kitchen (dude, just sleep more!).
With the exception of the entrance the only libraries I can think of that are sort of open are ironically old famous ones and even those have pockets of rooms.
The stacked shelves basically create rooms. It would be like calling cubicles open layout.
I have been remote for about 7 years now. Was in the office for 2 weeks when I moved for new hire training, that is it. Entertained a few positions at other companies that paid about the same but wanted me to drive 10-15 miles one way (about 30-45 minutes due to rush hour). No thanks! Surprised author did not say anything about that lost productivity, not to mention I have always viewed driving to/from work as a business expense yet Big Corp doesn't agree.
Glad author talked about how some people like the office, some people are good at it, while others are best at home. Just like everything else, everyone is different.
I will view the rest of my career as successful if:
1) I don't have to go to an office everyday
2) I never have to be on-call
1. There are people who work better in an office than at home, I am one of them, my home is a place to relax and not think about work, and my workplace is a place to concentrate and not relax, the boundary helps me keep the right work life balance.
2. Open offices can be good. We have an open office for space reasons (not enough space to have cubicles or separate rooms), but design it for software engineers so it's very quiet for the majority of the time.
Cost of space is penny wise and pound foolish. If you're paying $200K all up with bennies vs the dev is generating maybe $1M of revenue, if a better working environment makes them 1% more productive or 1% less unproductive, that means it makes sense financially as long as it costs less than $1K/month for the extra space. Treating employees better than prisoners or factory farmed meat is more expensive, but not $1K/month/employee expensive.
Its like "saving money" by giving employees flipped over 5 gallon buckets to sit on instead of chairs, or forcing them to use 00s decade laptops instead of new ones. Or an even better analogy is its like saving on labor costs by hiring the absolute bottom of the barrel instead of the top rockstars. If you thought you were saving money by providing an inadequate work environment, wait until you're saving money by hiring people who can't fizzbuzz or even helloworld. You'll really be rolling in the savings then.
You know I had this same opinion in 2009 when I was offered a position to work from home. It was such a strange thing to think about, working at home. I wasn't fond of my then current job. Was engaged to be married. We talked it over and I decided to take it. Seven years later, I don't want to ever go back to working in an office.
I learned to keep my set hours, and stay away from my work after hours. I now have kids which helps keeping away from my desk. At the end of my day I quit every single work related application, so if I go back to the computer to do my own thing it's a blank slate.
Not going to lie, it took a while to shake that "I'm always at work" feeling for the first few months. It still comes around, but very rare. Going in the backyard to play with the dogs, swing the kid, or grabbing some lunch once a week all helped with "escaping" and gaining a sense of normalcy.
At work it usually* is a $600 computer, a $60 chair, low end dirty keyboard and mouse, small low quality screen. The office is cold, I have glare in my screens... and I share a room with 60 persons.
It's hilarious how my personal setup outclass my professional one.
* I am lucky enough to have found an employer which value his employees and that's not the case right now for me.
When I chose to work 'on the internet' back in about '94, I did it so I could work for "anyone, anywhere, anywhen".
I've also done my fair share of open plan offices and they're just far too distracting.
Gaining your employer's trust is the main thing. And you can do that simply by getting the job done on time - or sooner. Also, they can see your commits, if you use Gitlab or similar, so it's clear you're being productive, whatever the hour or location.
The author talks a lot of "I". "I am this...", "I cannot this..." etc. While these articles are interesting, I would love to hear the counter-side.
Is the overall efficiency of the team lacking because some people are full-time remotely? How do the people who go to the office feel about working with the remote engineers?
We need to aknowledge that jobs come in at least two flavors: deep work and interrupt driven. Software engineering is deep work. Operations is interrupt driven. Don't expect the same environment to be optimal for both.
So we tried open spaces, and they were possibly more terrible (I like them but I'm weird). But proper offices are expensive, so.
Joel Spolsky took offices pretty seriously, I recall this bit: https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2003/09/24/bionic-office/
Neither is great.
I'm from New England and I hate "open concept" design.
I like cozy pockets, wood floors, oriental rugs, steam heating, and in general old designs.
I like mazes of interconnecting rooms with low yellow light coming out of sconces.
None of this overhead white sunlight crap.
Despite that I prefer the new bamboo floor open offices any day to the office-space-ugly-color-wall-to-wall-carpet-florescent-overhead-cubicle-fest of yesteryear.
It seems like many of the people planning offices don't even consider lighting.. they just by default put in a drop ceiling with 4x2 flourescent light banks. It's not like it even costs much more to do, well, nearly anything else and it makes a significant improvement to the office environment.
However while I generally like sunlight I find it a little too variable for my liking particularly if your region has seasons. On a cloudy winter day in New England sunlight can have a white dreary look that is sort of depressing.
About a thousand people work this way in this building.
The ideal was always to use private offices or small offices housing up to 4 persons closely working together.
IIRC there's a chapter on that on peopleware and the following article by joel describes the issues pretty good: https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2006/07/30/private-offices-re...
TL;DR developers need private, quite offices to be productive in their primary work (write code).
I don't remember anyone complaining other than people who previously held even more luxurious offices. And I lived (and worked) thru the cubicle era. Still in one today, love it, not as nice as an office with a door, but it beats open offices.
