While it's great to draw attention to this and to bring any performance you can to Ruby, I'm not sure the effects of it will be felt. While the hash indices are now local to each other, the elements of the hash are still scattered all over the atmosphere. You really want hash table contents to be local as well. I wonder if we'll ever see a language grouping things in memory by type - who knows, perhaps one of you can steer me in the right direction here.
My primary tool of the moment is the slotmap for this sort of thing: https://gist.github.com/kickscondor/e706145b20293dc05b0a262a...
But it isn't a hash table in quite the same way, in that the "hash keys" are generated from the data's location in the table rather than from its content. I wonder what a hash table would look like which was designed to keep everything in cache-friendly pages.
