Hash tables with open addressing (ruby-lang.org)
A good tldr of the resulting change here: https://blog.heroku.com/ruby-2-4-features-hashes-integers-ro...

Mods/OP: Given that the server hosting the original URL is currently offline, and the post linked to above is so well-written, perhaps it might be worth changing the article URL to the latter?

Wow. That's some complex stuff. I used to think I was interested in amateur/hobbyist programming language design and implementation, until I read enough articles like that one to know I'm way in over my head. The simple (read: inefficient, slow, useless) stuff is still fun, but, well, a huge waste of my time compared to stuff I'm actually good at.

I feel like the old adage "premature optimization is the root of all evil" needs to be amended "...unless we're talking about optimizing for the L1 cache because: do that first!" Data locality is an architecture problem - I really think it needs to be considered when you first map out the data structures.

While it's great to draw attention to this and to bring any performance you can to Ruby, I'm not sure the effects of it will be felt. While the hash indices are now local to each other, the elements of the hash are still scattered all over the atmosphere. You really want hash table contents to be local as well. I wonder if we'll ever see a language grouping things in memory by type - who knows, perhaps one of you can steer me in the right direction here.

My primary tool of the moment is the slotmap for this sort of thing: https://gist.github.com/kickscondor/e706145b20293dc05b0a262a...

But it isn't a hash table in quite the same way, in that the "hash keys" are generated from the data's location in the table rather than from its content. I wonder what a hash table would look like which was designed to keep everything in cache-friendly pages.

I don't think the adage needs revising. We just need to remember that it applies to programming language users, not programming language writers. The whole idea is that the writers of your programming language should be doing most of the optimizing for you by making sure the language's primitives are already well-optimized for common tasks.

site seems down

