Some of these tools offer so many cool paradigms for getting stuff done that you spend (or waste) more time over-engineering things to use the "right" paradigm instead of getting stuff done.
It's like going to the grocery store and spending 15 minutes comparing ingredients of the 30+ different brands of soap they have.
reply
Some of these tools offer so many cool paradigms for getting stuff done that you spend (or waste) more time over-engineering things to use the "right" paradigm instead of getting stuff done.
It's like going to the grocery store and spending 15 minutes comparing ingredients of the 30+ different brands of soap they have.
reply