Why you should master your language (even if it may eventually become obsolete) (sharpsightlabs.com)
Philosophically, this seems sound enough. A practical problem that arises from this is analysis paralysis.

Some of these tools offer so many cool paradigms for getting stuff done that you spend (or waste) more time over-engineering things to use the "right" paradigm instead of getting stuff done.

It's like going to the grocery store and spending 15 minutes comparing ingredients of the 30+ different brands of soap they have.

