I agree that there's a serious problem in society of people coasting on their arbitrary degrees/status/reputation in a way that lets them take no responsibility for their mistakes; see Theranos/general examples of VCs focusing on style over meritocracy, see diploma mills and rent-seeking prestige colleges, see Ross Douthat's career (if the mainstream media wants to restore faith and trust, the best thing they could do would be to fire people who continue to screw up...) But the other issue, of resentment against the mandarin class, people waking up and getting angry against those without skin in the game; that's a matter of perception, not reality. Heck, Trump switching to the Apprentice after facing bankruptcy seems exactly the sort of coasting based on arbitrary celebrity Taleb might despise in a different context. If we want to understand the effects of the mandarin class, we should figure out not just who has "skin in the game" or not, but the level of cultural and media fluff that leads people to believe that someone has skin in the game or not.
But his results are just so convenient and sound so cool. How can we discard them for something as silly as being totally wrong?
I think the idea of "skin in the game" as described in the intro is close but not quite right. It's not about "falling from the pedestal" as such; it's about bearing the costs of your actions in fair proportion. This is an old argument: politicians make war, but it's working-class teenagers who actually go to war. Therefore people resent politicians for starting wars because the people being sent to die are not responsible for the war, while the people responsible for the war are not being sent to die. It's about fairness.
Probably a better example is CEOs who get big bonuses if the company goes well but will get a good pension and other benefits ("golden parachute") if they are fired after a few months because of bad performance.
It's kind of win / win for them, so a loss for everyone else.
Same holds for a risky bank that keeps its profits (if there are any) or gets a (taxpayer funded) bailout if "profits are negative".
