Clickbait headline. The students sounded pleasantly surprised, which I guess wouldn't generate as many page views.

They also extrapolated wildly from what they learned:

> “My ancestors were strong,” Gilmore said. “They did the dang thing and came and really survived. So it’s sad but beautiful: I am built on a wall of strength.”

Or maybe they used the results to justify beliefs they already wanted. No one descended from ancestors who died before having children.

So I would like to know what the results would be if you tested say, British people. Would they typically come up as 100% British, or would they also be a similar mix? In which case for an American to come up as 50% British it wouldn't mean that 50% of her ancestry is actually from Britain.

Britain itself is a mix of various Anglo, Saxon and other groups. At what point did this become the "British gene"?

I don't think I fully understand how this works.

Genetics of England at least are predominantly Anglo-Saxon which we tend to treat as the starting point. You do have to fudge the data a bit to see it but a study took English people whose family since their Great Grandparents lived within a 100 mile radius (i.e. non-migratory) and found their genetics were very predominantly Anglo-Saxon... or well at least over the dataset homogeneous to a point (the assumption being Anglo-Saxon). The historic cut off points of Scotland, Wales and Cornwall are clearly demonstrated in the genetic data which lends it some credence as that was the reach of the Anglo-Saxon invasion.

I have some doubts as to the accuracy of these tests when spread across several ethnic groups. Anyone have more info?

I was an intern at the DNA Learning Center West of CSHL in high school. Their stance on ethnic identification from genetic testing was that it was nonsense. There is no way of calculating these percentages.

It's entertainment. I assume they are making assumptions on a very small number of "markers", which may not give the real picture.

So after all the PC BS you can correctly assume somebody's race based on DNA testing?

Ooopssss...

Huh?

> University

thinks "American" is a race

#smh

I assume they were simply referring to their self-identity, not anything specifically related to race.

What are the real races?

