Live display of CO2 emitted to produce electricity in European countries (tmrow.co)
27 points by caio1982 1 hour ago





Does anyone know of interesting tours you can take of electricity production in Europe or energy infrastructure in general? I'm in The Netherlands, but would be willing to travel for it.

A real tour of a nuclear plant would be awesome (i.e. getting to hear / see the reactor), but tours of wind farms / turbines / dams etc. would also be great. Preferably in English.

You could do tours of Isar 2 a few years ago (German nuclear plant: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isar_Nuclear_Power_Plant), including walking through the inner reactor area. I'm not sure if they still do these tours now that Germany has decided to phase out nuclear energy, but asking couldn't hurt.

You can visit the repository for low and intermediate level operating waste at Olkiluoto, Finland: http://www.tvo.fi/visitorcentre

You can take a tour in the nuclear plant in Hungary (Paks). Also, the technical uni has a mini reactor and you can actually look at the glowing blue water (Cherenkov radiation).

I remember visiting a hydro plant in Wales. It was very interesting.

Very cool. And also very depressing.

Nuclear FTW.

Of course, it always loses in any HN conversation:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13234463

Poland what the uck are you doing? Literally black spot on EU map. Stop burning that much coal. Fix it ASAP.

Anyone knows what happened to the "ozone layer desctructed" scare out of 20 something years back? Did it die naturally or someone just had to pay someone for it to be silenced?

We took steps to stop damaging it, and it is gradually recovering.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/jun/30/ozone-la...

It did not die naturally; it went away because of international action to reduce emissions that harm ozone layer.

Doing the same with CO2 is much harder.

