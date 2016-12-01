Headlines are not one monolithic thing, any more than publishers are.
There are giant worldwide news organizations, there are personal blog publishers, and everything in between.
They all have different constraints and different motivations for their headlines.
Even if you look at just one type of publisher -- a traditional print newspaper with an online presence -- you are likely to find that they write multiple headlines for each story, depending on where that headline will be seen.
For instance, they might write one headline for the print version of the story that's constrained by page layout requirements.
Then then might write another headline that gets displayed on their homepage. It has to be short, punchy, and eye-catching.
Then they might write another longer, more complete, SEO-friendly headline that gets displayed when you actually click on the link to the story.
There might also be an alternate headline that gets displayed as the HTML/meta title of the page, which can be useful for when the link is shared via social media.
And all of those have their specific purposes and limitations.
Another wrinkle: In the case of news organizations, it's highly likely that the person who writes the headline is not the person who writes the article, whereas typically with personal blogs the same person writes both the story text and the title.
So if inaccurate or sensationalistic headlines are one problem, then another problem is treating headlines as if they are all the same. They're not.
reply
Incentives matter, and the underlying problem that gives us clickbait headlines (and fake news, and the rest of our current journalistic ills) is that sites are primarily incentivized to maximize the number of people who show up on the site (so that they load ads and/or can be surveilled) -- hence the chase for "clicks at any cost".
There are two ways to fix this:
1. Somehow change adtech's incentives from "I get paid in proportion to how many clicks I get" to "I get paid in proportion to some other combination of metrics that's a better proxy for quality content (and quality engagement) than 'someone clicked on this and my ads loaded.'"
2. Break the link between advertising and some worthwhile subset of "content that we want to exist in the world" by coming up with a scheme to entice readers to fund the content directly.
I think there's a whole universe of untried startup ideas in both areas. I've been noodling around with an idea for #2 as a side project, and maybe at some point this spring I'll attempt a "Show HN".
Anyway, my ultimate point is that attacking this problem at the level of the content itself -- verifying headlines or rating the "fakeness" of news, etc. -- is the wrong approach, and I think most of the smart people who toss these ideas out know on some level that the proposed cure may end up being worse than the disease.
The fundamental problem is the busted incentive structure. You have to find ways to incentivize the creation of quality content by either rethinking the relationship between advertising and users, or finding a way to get users to pay. There is no third option that's market-based and sustainable.
First, what problem are you trying to solve? In this case, it's "How can I find good articles even with bad headlines?" So while the approach addresses headlines, the interest is in the content. So I'm not sure the proposed solution solves the perceived problem.
Second, what are the current solutions/workarounds to the problem? In my case, at least, the solution is blanket rejection of certain sites. I assume certain sites are so full of clickbait nonsense and/or partisan propaganda that I won't read them at all. The probably works better than some software that will consistently rate The Economist as good and anything from Infowars as nonsense (or worse, think the nonsense headline and the nonsense content are sympatico, so it's fine).
Third, what is the root of the problem? And the root is largely that people like their nonsense. People consistently read bad headlines and bad stories, often preferring them over respectable mainstream news.
And finally, how do you implement this? You clearly don't want something that can be gamed by crowdsourced campaigns, or it will be gamed. So you're either somehow relying on deep learning automation, or you're relying on human editorial effort. The former is unreliable, the latter is expensive, and itself prone to both bias and rejection (consider how many people consider Snopes to be untrustworthy).
I dunno. Maybe there's a great business or social idea here. But it's going to take some deeper thinking.
While I know that some subsequent stories can do original reporting, too often sites with better SEO just republish stories without adding much and, whether intentional or not, often distorting some part of the actual story
If you search for a news story, below some results you'll see a "Related stories" box.
Some of those stories have labels like:
* In-Depth: a longer article about the story
* Local Source: an article from a source local to the story
* Highly Cited: the article that appears to be most frequently cited by other articles
* Most Referenced: web content that appears to be linked to from other articles the most frequently
* Preferred source: an article from a source you've marked as a favorite
See: https://support.google.com/news/answer/1217612
If this is a real problem for USV, they can financially back a team to do this.
I also have seen hundreds of stories written about me,
USV, and our portfolio companies that have sensational
and often inaccurate headlines followed by stories that
are essentially correct and well reported. It drives me
nuts but I don’t often do much about it.
Headlines are not one monolithic thing, any more than publishers are.
There are giant worldwide news organizations, there are personal blog publishers, and everything in between.
They all have different constraints and different motivations for their headlines.
Even if you look at just one type of publisher -- a traditional print newspaper with an online presence -- you are likely to find that they write multiple headlines for each story, depending on where that headline will be seen.
For instance, they might write one headline for the print version of the story that's constrained by page layout requirements.
Then then might write another headline that gets displayed on their homepage. It has to be short, punchy, and eye-catching.
Then they might write another longer, more complete, SEO-friendly headline that gets displayed when you actually click on the link to the story.
There might also be an alternate headline that gets displayed as the HTML/meta title of the page, which can be useful for when the link is shared via social media.
And all of those have their specific purposes and limitations.
Another wrinkle: In the case of news organizations, it's highly likely that the person who writes the headline is not the person who writes the article, whereas typically with personal blogs the same person writes both the story text and the title.
So if inaccurate or sensationalistic headlines are one problem, then another problem is treating headlines as if they are all the same. They're not.
reply