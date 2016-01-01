Basically this Abstruse Goose comic, http://abstrusegoose.com/553 , about the dangers of utility data logging have come true. The greater the time resolution of such things the more can be inferred. Such high resolution is completely uneeded and complex in order to just charge for usage. The new wireless meters could simply send daily lump sums and still be wireless and easy. But instead they abuse the functionality in order to intrude on the lives of everyone.
If the police stands in front of my house with a warrant to search my belongings, can I refuse that? Does it make sense if I have nothing to hide?
The recordings of the water meter is more interesting and the possible combination with other devices, including the Echo. In case of a housing with lots of IOT-Devices the police could reconstruct the actions within based on the stored information, like when did someone eat, turn on the lights, wash hands, open the door, watch TV...
Well, if you live in Seattle and the police are from Arkansas, yeah. They can ask, just like i could ask to search your house. Out of the state that grants them authority, they're just guys with a piece of paper.
Yes, if your legal team denies it as overly broad. They can also file an injunction. This is why you call a lawyer as soon as the police arrive w/ a warrant or ask you questions.
> Does it make sense if I have nothing to hide?
Yes. Because you value your privacy of hobbies and speech.
> I have nothing to hide.
The average person breaks 3 laws a day. Whether that's speeding, texting while driving, having your friend over who left a dirty sock that smells like marijuana over. The police are "rewarded" when they find evidence of any crime, not just the one you are accused of.
Not a great example of having nothing to hide, but a great example of a broad search that found an entirely different crime. Survivor contestant, Michael Skupin, was having financial documents searched by police when they found kiddie porn was sentenced yesterday.
Even the NSA probably couldn't get such packet captures, but they'd be able to get the data from Amazons end.
Which is really the main reason why I have avoided these smart speakers. Encrypt them all you want. Send a NSL and all the sudden you've made wiretapping that easier. And that would be very bad for business.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laser_microphone
Yeah, but this is entirely ridiculous. It's trivial for anyone with access to the device to verify that it most likely doesn't do that.
How would one determine if it is not buffering and compressing data client-side for later transmission during "firmware" updates?
Additionally, who has setup an automated testing framework for such things after each firmware upgrade?
How many firmware upgrades have there been for the Echo?
Also, how do we know that your Echo and my Echo are running the same firmware, and will always run the same firmware version?
