Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel Kaby Lake Potentially an Overclocker's Dream, Seen Breaking 7GHz with LN2 (hothardware.com)
20 points by richardboegli 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





In terms of frequency records, there has been higher:

http://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-fx-8150-overclock-9ghz-...

But what's interesting to note is that the number of pipeline stages hasn't increased all that much over the years, so I wonder if the upper limit on clock speed (disregarding power dissipation) has increased mainly due to smaller process sizes.

reply


On times with CPUs with so many cores, and with amazing single thread performance even at 3 GHz, overclocking is not what is used to be. E.g. in times when from a 33 MHz CPU you could get 21% speed-up running at 40MHz, or from 300 to 450 MHz on some budged CPUs (+50%, Celeron 300A with 128KB L2 cache), it was way more interesting (even knowing that the overclock could reduce the life of the components, because of electromigration, and some components running above their design limits).

reply


I was under the impression that electromigration is a much more serious problem with modern processors due to the higher current densities—was it also a problem with older processors?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: