What if I started a company that creates MVP for startups?

I'm talking about 1000 - 1500$ barebone minimal viable products for university student level startups, I know many people who can get the funding for such a small budget, but I'm also willing to build them a beautiful application that mainly investors can look at and say "wow". On top of the 1500$ maybe I could get a small contract for extended work once the startup gets more funding, if I multiply this by 10-15 startups each at 1000 - 1500$ basic mvp applications, and also be an investor on all of them, the chances of 1 getting some serious funding could result in a 6-12 month contract of work. I can reach out to every single incubator around the big cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and build a beautiful portfolio of work, which can translate into being hired by bigger companies. All I need is a team of 2-3 developers who can build other MVPs while I build also.. what do you guys think?