Watch Tesla's Autopilot Brake for a Crash Before It Even Happens
gizmodo.com
14 points
by
obi1kenobi
1 hour ago
1 comment
ChuckMcM
6 minutes ago
I thought this an interesting video when Elon retweeted it. Basically the car is responding faster than the people do and keeping things from escalating. That said, having been on 101 when the cars in front start dancing like that I have to say my biggest worry isn't stopping in time its having someone behind me not stop.
