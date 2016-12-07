Hacker News
Norwegian airlines to offer $69 Transatlantic flights
24 points
by
martinald
2 hours ago
2bluesc
1 hour ago
> These are the routes that will launch with $69 fares and have average (round-trip) fares of $300 (to) $350, including taxes.
The $69 number is only a launch promotion it seems.
Turing_Machine
45 minutes ago
$300 r/t is still damned cheap.
gargarplex
42 minutes ago
Agreed. And, fwiw, I've found cheaper flights booking the same leg through
https://www.norwegian.se
as opposed to
https://www.norwegian.com/en/
