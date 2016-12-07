Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Norwegian airlines to offer $69 Transatlantic flights (usatoday.com)
> These are the routes that will launch with $69 fares and have average (round-trip) fares of $300 (to) $350, including taxes.

The $69 number is only a launch promotion it seems.

$300 r/t is still damned cheap.

Agreed. And, fwiw, I've found cheaper flights booking the same leg through https://www.norwegian.se as opposed to https://www.norwegian.com/en/

