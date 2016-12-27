Hacker News
Engineer who wrote 6% of OS X kernel talks about iPhone secrecy
13 points
by
dvdhnt
1 hour ago
cyberferret
19 minutes ago
Should be more aptly titled "Apple internal project secrecy". From the original title i assumed it was going to be about technical security compliance on the iphone, not the multiple levels of NDAs required on top secret projects.
azinman2
11 minutes ago
Ya this was disappointingly thin.
