Nginx v1.11.8 Released (nginx.org)
    *) Feature: the "absolute_redirect" directive.

    *) Feature: the "escape" parameter of the "log_format" directive.

    *) Feature: client SSL certificates verification in the stream module.

    *) Feature: the "ssl_session_ticket_key" directive supports AES256
       encryption of TLS session tickets when used with 80-byte keys.

    *) Feature: vim-commentary support in vim scripts.
       Thanks to Armin Grodon.

    *) Bugfix: recursion when evaluating variables was not limited.

    *) Bugfix: in the ngx_stream_ssl_preread_module.

    *) Bugfix: if a server in an upstream in the stream module failed, it
       was considered alive only when a test connection sent to it after
       fail_timeout was closed; now a successfully established connection is
       enough.

    *) Bugfix: nginx/Windows could not be built with 64-bit Visual Studio.

    *) Bugfix: nginx/Windows could not be built with OpenSSL 1.1.0.

