*) Feature: the "absolute_redirect" directive.
*) Feature: the "escape" parameter of the "log_format" directive.
*) Feature: client SSL certificates verification in the stream module.
*) Feature: the "ssl_session_ticket_key" directive supports AES256
encryption of TLS session tickets when used with 80-byte keys.
*) Feature: vim-commentary support in vim scripts.
Thanks to Armin Grodon.
*) Bugfix: recursion when evaluating variables was not limited.
*) Bugfix: in the ngx_stream_ssl_preread_module.
*) Bugfix: if a server in an upstream in the stream module failed, it
was considered alive only when a test connection sent to it after
fail_timeout was closed; now a successfully established connection is
enough.
*) Bugfix: nginx/Windows could not be built with 64-bit Visual Studio.
*) Bugfix: nginx/Windows could not be built with OpenSSL 1.1.0.
reply
reply