Ask HN: Compile to BF
I'm looking for a compiler that takes a more high-level language, and compiles to BF (I think HN will censor the name).

Background:

My Fun side project this year, is taking a bunch of Arduinos and hooking them together to create something similar to a computer.

To make it extensible, so I can keep adding and building it out into something nicer, I created a sort of extended BF, to be on the "central" Arduino, which all the others communicate via.

It has all the usual functions, except:

    ,
Read from selected pin

    .
Output to selected pin

    (
Move pin selection to the left

    )
Move pin selection to the right

    0
Reset the stack and pin selection.

This means that I can add and remove components as I like, so long as the core interpreter stays the same. Programs can even be bigger than the interpreter can read at once, so long as 0 doesn't appear.

But BF sucks almost as much as ASM for hand-writing programs.

I don't have a lot of experience with compilers, interpreters are more my thing because they're so easy.

I was hoping something out there, that I haven't managed to find, will be simple enough for me to adapt to the core interpreter for my device.






