Ask HN: Compile to BF

I'm looking for a compiler that takes a more high-level language, and compiles to BF (I think HN will censor the name). Background: My Fun side project this year, is taking a bunch of Arduinos and hooking them together to create something similar to a computer. To make it extensible, so I can keep adding and building it out into something nicer, I created a sort of extended BF, to be on the "central" Arduino, which all the others communicate via. It has all the usual functions, except: , Read from selected pin . Output to selected pin ( Move pin selection to the left ) Move pin selection to the right 0 Reset the stack and pin selection. This means that I can add and remove components as I like, so long as the core interpreter stays the same. Programs can even be bigger than the interpreter can read at once, so long as 0 doesn't appear. But BF sucks almost as much as ASM for hand-writing programs. I don't have a lot of experience with compilers, interpreters are more my thing because they're so easy. I was hoping something out there, that I haven't managed to find, will be simple enough for me to adapt to the core interpreter for my device.