Obama moves to split cyberwarfare command from the NSA (washingtonpost.com)
3 points by perseusprime11 54 minutes ago | 2 comments





It does seem logical to separate offensive and defensive cyber warfare agencies in order to prevent overreaches in the name of defense.

It doesn't seem logical to initiate major administration structural changes when your term is 99% over.

