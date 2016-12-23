Hacker News
Obama moves to split cyberwarfare command from the NSA
washingtonpost.com
3 points
by
perseusprime11
46 minutes ago
blackflame7000
16 minutes ago
It does seem logical to separate offensive and defensive cyber warfare agencies in order to prevent overreaches in the name of defense.
DrScump
6 minutes ago
It doesn't seem logical to make major administration changes when your term is 99% over.
