Obama moves to split cyberwarfare command from the NSA
perseusprime11
54 minutes ago
blackflame7000
23 minutes ago
It does seem logical to separate offensive and defensive cyber warfare agencies in order to prevent overreaches in the name of defense.
DrScump
13 minutes ago
It doesn't seem logical to initiate major administration structural changes when your term is 99% over.
