Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Living Strong with Low-Grade Depression (medium.com)
1 point by mfishbein 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I can certainly relate with the author and admire his refusal to pass blame in favor of self-reflection. A root-cause analysis often reveals far more flaws than simply observing the effects of malevolent actors. A person, like a server, must be secure from within in order to avoid having their actions dictated by an external entity.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: