Living Strong with Low-Grade Depression
1 point
by
mfishbein
51 minutes ago
blackflame7000
30 minutes ago
I can certainly relate with the author and admire his refusal to pass blame in favor of self-reflection. A root-cause analysis often reveals far more flaws than simply observing the effects of malevolent actors. A person, like a server, must be secure from within in order to avoid having their actions dictated by an external entity.
