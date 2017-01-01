Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What is Google waiting to make official the support of Android apps on ChromeOS?
1 point by kevin2r 50 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
With the web getting all sort of improvements at a very fast pace, and wasm to set the stable version in Q1 2017, are they hesitating on the Android compatibility idea and plan to keep only web apps?





