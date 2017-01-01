Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
What is Google waiting to make official the support of Android apps on ChromeOS?
1 point
by
kevin2r
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
With the web getting all sort of improvements at a very fast pace, and wasm to set the stable version in Q1 2017, are they hesitating on the Android compatibility idea and plan to keep only web apps?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: