There's still not a lot of good research in combining machine learning and theorem proving, and intuitively it seems feasible. It's clearly somewhere between beating Go and general AI, and probably closer to Go since it's basically just a tree search with heuristics.
If this happens, it would radically change the software industry. High level application development might not change that much since the problems are usually poorly specified. But it might dramatically reduce the cost of writing system software. We'd see innovation in that space we haven't seen since the 70s. Unix and its abstractions that dominate the whole market might look as antiquated as punch cards.
Additionally, professional mathematicians might become more like philosophers, guiding the procession of mathematics and deciding what is interesting to prove.
As an aside, http://www.neural-symbolic.org/ is something I watch very closely, and it sounds like you'd be interested in it too!
A likely step by step evolution may be:
1) Verification of non-algoritmic programs: Everything is specified reasonably well.
2) Verification of mathematical proofs. This shouldn't be hard in principle, but it does require very good natural language understanding and the ability to prove partial results.
3) General proving as good as humans. We have still to see any non-trivial results in this direction at all.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_color_theorem
https://robigalia.org/
Aside from the security approach of the OS design, I believe the plan is to formally verify the Rust code once tools for verifying Rust are ready for production use.
https://robigalia.org/blog/2016/11/15/verfication.html
