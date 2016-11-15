Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SEL4: Mathematically Verified Software Kernels (2014) [pdf] (sel4.systems)
30 points by setra 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I would bet pretty good money that automated theorem proving is better than the best humans within 10 years.

There's still not a lot of good research in combining machine learning and theorem proving, and intuitively it seems feasible. It's clearly somewhere between beating Go and general AI, and probably closer to Go since it's basically just a tree search with heuristics.

If this happens, it would radically change the software industry. High level application development might not change that much since the problems are usually poorly specified. But it might dramatically reduce the cost of writing system software. We'd see innovation in that space we haven't seen since the 70s. Unix and its abstractions that dominate the whole market might look as antiquated as punch cards.

Additionally, professional mathematicians might become more like philosophers, guiding the procession of mathematics and deciding what is interesting to prove.

reply


I'm not so certain. Fully automated theorem proving in powerful logics like Coq uses is extraordinarily hard and expensive (between "P=NP" and "halting problem" levels of hard and expensive). "Tree search with heuristics" is a very naive way to put it. Tools like Lean will help close that gap, with closer integration with ATPs. But Isabelle has already had great integration with ATPs for a long time now, and while it certainly helps, I don't think we're anywhere near the automated mathematician yet. Creating specific systems which are "easy" to reason about with custom tactics is state-of-the-art, and will probably remain that way for some time.

As an aside, http://www.neural-symbolic.org/ is something I watch very closely, and it sounds like you'd be interested in it too!

reply


I think 10 years probably won't cut it for a computer proving big new theorems in math.

A likely step by step evolution may be:

1) Verification of non-algoritmic programs: Everything is specified reasonably well.

2) Verification of mathematical proofs. This shouldn't be hard in principle, but it does require very good natural language understanding and the ability to prove partial results.

3) General proving as good as humans. We have still to see any non-trivial results in this direction at all.

reply


I think that happened awhile ago (2005) with the Four Color Theorem proof.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_color_theorem

reply


Do you have any good resources for someone wanting to understand that a bit more? I'm super interested but this all seems a bit hard to get my head around..

reply


I don't know that much about machine learning and have only briefly surveyed the landscape of research on machine learning for theorem proving, but if you want to learn about the current state of the art in verified programming it's probably Adam Chlipala's book: http://adam.chlipala.net/cpdt/

reply


If you're reading this, there's a decent chance you'll be interested in Robigalia, which is an OS that couples SEL4 with a Rust userland:

https://robigalia.org/

Aside from the security approach of the OS design, I believe the plan is to formally verify the Rust code once tools for verifying Rust are ready for production use.

https://robigalia.org/blog/2016/11/15/verfication.html

reply


Good timing, I'm putting out the one-year retrospective on Robigalia in just a few minutes :)

reply




