Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Russians No Longer Dispute Olympic Doping Operation (nytimes.com)
33 points by wallflower 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Amusing “We have to find those reasons why young sportsmen are taking doping, why they agree to be doped,”. I take peds for programming, Modafinil. it's a cold hard world, results are rewarded.

reply


Not really news IMO. It's quite obvious that most world class athletes use some form of chemical enhancement.

The substances available today for doping are minor buffs, though. Mildronate[1] increases cardiac efficiency/ throughput, for example. However, only a really well-conditioned athlete would gain anything from these substances. Even then we're talking about a 10-15% gain in efficiency.

What I'm personally really excited about are SARMs[2]. These are legitimate fountain of youth compounds that can increase bone density and possible muscle wasting due to age. We may finally have the tools available for viable life extension within this decade.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meldonium

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_androgen_receptor_mo...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: