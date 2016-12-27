reply
The substances available today for doping are minor buffs, though. Mildronate[1] increases cardiac efficiency/ throughput, for example. However, only a really well-conditioned athlete would gain anything from these substances. Even then we're talking about a 10-15% gain in efficiency.
What I'm personally really excited about are SARMs[2]. These are legitimate fountain of youth compounds that can increase bone density and possible muscle wasting due to age. We may finally have the tools available for viable life extension within this decade.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meldonium
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_androgen_receptor_mo...
reply