Ask HN: What was your greatest accomplishment in 2016?
14 points by kernelv 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
...and what did you learn in the process?





I wrote this answer to a similar question a few months ago:

"I'm not dead" probably ranks highly. I am sometimes cast into a tournament against a patient, relentless salesman for death. The problem is, he knows everything about me. Everything. Every thought, every recollection, every secret shame, every regret. Everyone I've ever hurt, how I hurt them, how I let them down, how I failed them.

And he can, in a moment of pain, turn all of those into an impulse that I have to remind myself is just a feeling and even while I do that he's whispering "is it?".

Most of the time I am OK. But I know that I my emotions can just overwhelm me so suddenly and completely that it scares me. I am still learning how to live with me.

He'll probably make his sale in the end.

But I'm alive.

After years of R&D, heartache, and rough decisions --- I finally turned my hardware company (http://pavlok.com) profitable! We make technology to break bad habits, wake up earlier, and reduce cravings.

I decided to try to build a hardware company without raising VC --- which is probably one of the hardest decisions you can make. And required about 30 people to make a reality.

But now that we have finally got our manufacturing and supply chain working, I've been building our sales & marketing team --- and I can't wait to see how 2017 progresses :)

Honestly, Making it to the end. 2016 had been a rough year all round for people as well as for me personally.

Technically speaking I learned a few things, like Ray marching and distance field stuff, but nothing much I can point to and say "I did that."

I'm still here though, I made a few friends, I made and drunk some cider.

If I am on a good enough footing to make 2017 better, I'll take that.

I honestly don't know, which means I need to journal more.

… I started to keep a paper journal this year. Maybe that is my greatest accomplishment?

