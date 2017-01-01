Ask HN: What was your greatest accomplishment in 2016?

"I'm not dead" probably ranks highly. I am sometimes cast into a tournament against a patient, relentless salesman for death. The problem is, he knows everything about me. Everything. Every thought, every recollection, every secret shame, every regret. Everyone I've ever hurt, how I hurt them, how I let them down, how I failed them.
And he can, in a moment of pain, turn all of those into an impulse that I have to remind myself is just a feeling and even while I do that he's whispering "is it?".
Most of the time I am OK. But I know that I my emotions can just overwhelm me so suddenly and completely that it scares me. I am still learning how to live with me.
He'll probably make his sale in the end.
But I'm alive.
I decided to try to build a hardware company without raising VC --- which is probably one of the hardest decisions you can make. And required about 30 people to make a reality.
But now that we have finally got our manufacturing and supply chain working, I've been building our sales & marketing team --- and I can't wait to see how 2017 progresses :)
Technically speaking I learned a few things, like Ray marching and distance field stuff, but nothing much I can point to and say "I did that."
I'm still here though, I made a few friends, I made and drunk some cider.
If I am on a good enough footing to make 2017 better, I'll take that.
… I started to keep a paper journal this year. Maybe that is my greatest accomplishment?
