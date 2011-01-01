Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open Letter to a Car-Addicted City (planetizen.com)
66 points by jseliger 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 44 comments | favorite





I recall in ~2009 my university (UWaterloo) had a referendum to increase tuition by $50/term (now $80/term) to increase city bus routes to the university and provide free service to students using your student card. I voted against it because I could easily carpool and was against another mandatory fee.

The vote was fairly controversial and passed by a narrow margin. But since the service was improved to every 15 minutes and I was already paying for it I started using the service and shortly stopped driving to school altogether.

By the time I graduated I really loved the system since it really improved my commute and really regretted voting against it. I just checked and now the approval is at 94% for the UPass.

reply


This is the dilemma in a car society - whenever you ask people what they want, it's more roads and parking spaces. People can't even imagine how a good public transit can improve their lifes, including that of the remaining road users.

I think the solution is just for everyone to visit a place with a good public transit network and live there for a few months - in the US I can only think of New York. Exchange student programs should be mandated anyways, to mend the cultural gaps within the nation.

reply


My parents would say the trains are dirty and shake their head.

So hard to get people in the US to like public transit :(

reply


Because trains are dirty in the US.

Go to Vienna, ride a train, and then go to San Francisco, and ride BART. Its night and day. Vienna had clean trains with a smooth ride. BART seems to always be dirty, and the cars screech like banshees.

Its a vicious cycle. No one wants to fund trains, so they fall into disrepair. The then get a bad rap about being in disrepair, so no one wants to fund them. If you want a real villain, blame the oil companies that bought up local trains and dismantled them in the first half of the century.


A car gives you privacy and freedom that trains and buses cannot. It's your space that you control; you're not forced to share it with strangers. You control the music, the temperature, and the route you take. You talk on the phone about whatever you want without worrying about being overheard. You can fill your trunk with a cart-full of groceries and drive it home. When you want to get somewhere, you immediately can get on your way. No train schedules, and no late buses. You drive home every day to your reasonably priced house, an appreciating asset that you own and that comfortably fits you, your spouse, and children.

There's a reason why even in dense cities with great public transit and walkable neighborhoods, the rich choose to be driven everywhere.

reply


Speaking as someone who is from Vancouver, it is very hard for me to see it (or cities like it) as a good example. Congestion has skyrocketed there, and many people are wasting 5-10 hours a week in traffic delays because of infrastructure which does not match citizens' needs.

City planners have wreaked havoc on cities with their continual obsessions with fads; maybe they should focus on helping people get what they want instead of trying to change people.

reply


Vancouver's suburbs are atrociously run. Rather than embrace the fact that they are some of the most desirable realestate in the world, they fight against intensification.

You have train stations next to million-dollar bungalows. That's madness. Build up.... But doing that raises the NIMBYs ire.

The challenge with intensification is that the benefits are to the city and the planet, but the downsides are local. City gets more property taxes with the same infrastructure, and a good node for transit. The world gets greener living. However, the neighbors get more traffic and cast shadows.

To me the solution is obvious: make paying off the neighbors part of the standard process.

reply


So if what people want are car-based cities that work well, what should a city planner do? Take measures to limit growth? Massive taxes on new construction?

The city I grew up in had a population of around 27,000 people 30 years ago. I think it's roughly the same today. Unsurprisingly, traffic and parking work about as well today is it did when I was a teenager.

reply


The cost of living goes up with popularity. Rents make sure you pay for the privilege of living in a popular place.

Car infrastructure like roads and parking doesn't scale so the only real alternative to congestion is rent - I.e congestion fees and more expensive parking.

If it was (say) $100 a day to enter a major city by car, and as much again to park, then congestion would be over. You might argue this is surrendering the roads to the 1% which it is, but it also quickly funds new infrastructure and public transport.

reply


The Greater Vancouver Regional District is made up of many municipalities, so if only one limits growth, the others will probably absorb that additional population (causing increases in congestion).

Additional taxes on new construction would exacerbate any traffic problems by pushing people out to the suburbs (, especially with Vancouver's already high housing prices). I would argue for precisely the opposite: allow for much greater construction everywhere, with fewer restrictions. City planners' efforts to 'sculpt' a city usually involves restricting supply to force people to live where the planners want them to, which drives up prices and drives population to suburbs.

reply


What percentage of the population drives in Vancouver?

If only a smaller fraction of commuters are stuck in congestion the situation is probably working okay for everyone else.

reply


It's getting bit dated but as of 2011, about 65% of metro Vancouver commutes by personal vehicle[1].

[1]https://www12.statcan.gc.ca/nhs-enm/2011/as-sa/99-012-x/2011...

reply


This is a complicated question because the (rich) population in the city center generally doesn't drive much, but the average resident in the (GVRD) area drives quite a bit. I don't think many people have even argued that the traffic situation is 'working okay'.

reply


Less than 50% of households in NYC have a car. This is the thinking of people who want to live in the suburbs to have space then offload their car-centric lifestyle to people living in the city as they expect to drive within mere feet of their job.

reply


>"Less than 50% of households in NYC have a car."

How is that relevant? NYC has its own issues, and is very far from Vancouver.

edit: comment above was originally only the eight words in my quote when I commented.

reply


'“We could never do that in our city” – eight words I’ve heard many times all over the world.

It’s amazing how much energy goes into making excuses for why a city can’t get better.

Although I’ve heard great passion for better city-making here in Perth this week while working with the Heart Foundation, I’ve also heard some of those excuses, while working with stakeholders, politicians and State planning and transport staff.

“Perth is different,” I’ve been told, in various ways.

It’s true, Perth is different. Every city is. But you’re not THAT different. You’re really not.'

reply


> It’s amazing how much energy goes into making excuses for why a city can’t get better.

At the end of the day there's one reason why most cities in the US won't have decent transit any time soon - that the people who would build the transit do so on the grounds that it is Virtuous and Glorious and Green. Beyond that, they make projections that everyone will ride it and that it'll reinvigorate the economy and reduce traffic. (And if you're against it that's probably because you're an evil Republican which means you probably voted for Trump which means you're probably a Nazi, but I digress.)

And then, instead, you get something that goes from nowhere to nowhere, and covers maybe 25% of its operating costs off ticket revenue... before the cost of capital expenditures.

And if you think this is exaggeration (including the Trump bits) try reading several articles about the Virginia Beach TIDE light rail project ... which, to sum it up in one number, gets roughly a $8000/rider/year subsidy from the city.

But the unionized public transport employees will vote for you and campaign for you and your causes forever.

reply


Who gets to define "better"?

reply


The point is clearly that you might someday wake up and realize your behavior no longer matches the majority "citizen". If your city isn't like NYC right now it's only ever going to move in that direction.

reply


>If your city isn't like NYC right now it's only ever going to move in that direction.

That's a hell of an assumption. I know people who live in NYC, making very good money, and they're all crammed into tiny apartments with multiple roommates because the congestion and rent are so ridiculous. That's fine for people in their early 20s, but do you really think these same people are still going to live in NYC once they get married and have kids? A small percent will buy a place in NYC, and the rest will move out to the suburbs.

If anything, I'd predict that small and walkable urban areas, interspersed inside large suburbs, are more likely to be the future growth areas.

reply


I actually live in a city centre, a very walk-able area which is well served by public transit and bike lanes. This is not about me, this is about the thousands of people I've seen who are spending hours of their lives suffering in traffic.

reply


Why even allow cars in the cities? The air will be cleaner without them. Have parking spaces outside the center and then automatic electric shuttle trains to transport people in.

Walking and biking in the city center with lots of green areas.

No cars means clean air and safe traffic. Air pollution from cars is a silent killer.

reply


>Have parking spaces outside the center and then automatic electric shuttle trains to transport people in.

The problem is, no one is advocating this. They are advocating a direct ban (or prohibitively high tolls and parking scarcity) to prevent people who live outside the city from entering it at all. With maybe some handwaving about bicycles, or an assertion that walking 4 hours a day is good for you.

Because clearly what we need is even more pressure for even more people to pay astronomical rents.

reply


> The problem is, no one is advocating this.

My city's (Prague's) administration actually supports this a lot, but since the city districts (and not the administration) actually hold power over what gets built in a specific district, and no district wants a big parking lot, the situation remains as bad as ever.

Or worse, bad compromises get through -- for instance park at the very edge of the city and then walk 10 minutes to a bus which takes another 15 minutes before you reach any subway station. A great political move to destroy the whole idea.

reply


There is a mall in walkable distance so I go there even when it snows. At other times I purchase groceries online and there is a home delivery truck that delivers. I think the current delivery truck uses Diesel but it could become electric in the future.

reply


I'm guessing it never snows where you live, and nobody ever needs to buy more than one bag of groceries at a time?

reply


Snow is even more of a reason to get rid of cars. A car-less city with underground subways/metros and integrated residential/light commercial districts sounds like a dream. No more shovelling, no more plows, no more going outside during the cold wind! I would love to be able to go from my house to the grocery store and work and the movie theatre (or whatever else) without ever having to set foot outside. This is possible for some people in Toronto and a few other big cities (that I know of) but not the common case.

reply


I live in a city (Seattle) and walk to the grocery store. I usually only buy one bag of groceries at a time. The grocery store is less than a 5 minute walk, so I don't need to make big trips and can make small trips often.

reply


not saying the parent poster's solution would 100% work, but as an anecdote:

I live in Boston. It snows here and I do often buy more than one bag of groceries at a time. Fortunately, I just walk two blocks down the street and go into one of the two grocery stores that are right there.

Compare where I grew up in southern NH: it snows there, too, but the nearest grocery store was a 20 minute drive, so of course I would drive there. Rural NH is not a city, though.

reply


[2014]

Here's the 2016 update of the "Walkscore": https://www.walkscore.com/cities-and-neighborhoods/

1. NYC

2. San Francisco

3. Boston

...

7. Washington DC

This list makes a lot more sense than the 2014 list.

reply


My city, Indianapolis, is in the bottom 10 for all three scores. Not surprising, its in the 5th largest US capital by land [1]. Owning a car is a must. The city has great highways, but you have to use them to get anywhere. Public transit outside of main thorough fares is nonexistent, there is a single major bike path, and good luck trying to walk to a grocery store [2].

I live in the downtown area, which is fairly walkable, but its equivalent to a single neighborhood in a larger city. To get another nonresidential neighborhood, you have to drive 3-5 miles.

People keep telling me Indianapolis is going to blow up, that is just on the brink of making it big time. That is only because land is so cheap. And land is only so cheap, because its so spread out. But that means the city is essentially suburbs with a few high density hubs.

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_capitals_in_the_United... 2. http://indianapublicmedia.org/news/indianapolis-ranks-worst-...

reply


To me, SF does not seem particularly walkable, bike friendly, nor transit friendly (it is number ranked #2 for all). It isn't terrible, but #2 in the nation?

reply


I think that might speak more to the dismal state of cities in the rest of the country, rather than SF being particularly good.

reply


This is part of the reason many European cities are so walkable and livable, they were designed for people rather than vehicles.

reply


I think the problem is less how cities were designed and more how Americans wanted (and maybe still want) to live. Los Angeles is probably the epitome of the American city designed for the car, now suffering from some of the worst traffic on the planet. And, yet, because people are finally starting to demand walkability, it's becoming walkable at an awesomely fast pace. In just the last 4 years, the West Side seems to have gone 180. It's projected to be the 11th most walkable city in the U.S. in the near future [1]--keep in mind the sheer insane size of LA. And, that's despite having been clearly planned NOT to be walkable.

The will of the people is stronger than the plan.

1: http://time.com/money/2887232/the-futures-most-walkable-citi...

reply


LA is pretty walkable, thats part of the reason its not very drivable. Limited road capacity. It actually wasn't even designed originally for the car, it had an extensive electric rail system.

reply


I think a couple of things have helped their cities compared to the US. Their cities developed and grew before cars became locally mass-available and our move to the city (from farms) more or less coincided with the rise and availability of cars to consumers. Especially post-wwii. Plus, in suburban Europe, you see more cars. However, in cities, which developed before cars, they have lots of public transit with the requisite higher density housing.

reply


"Suburban Europe" is sort of a tricky concept. In most countries, you have the outskirts of cities, and then you have the countryside with towns and farmland. You generally need to own a car in the latter areas, though you also typically get half-decent bus service.

Even in the UK I don't think there's anywhere that truly resembles American suburbia, with its vast sprawling acres of large houses and large yards where it's actually impossible to safely walk anywhere. It's a uniquely inefficient design.

reply


I think this is probably oversimplifying a bit. Most big north American cities also predate cars, even if not by much. By my understanding, many of those cities had public transportation systems in place that were outright dismantled in the drive to a car-centric urban design.

So I don't think it's a matter of never having had it. It seems like we have actually regressed.

reply


It does simplify it a bit, but consider that the pop for US cities ramped up after the turn of the 20th c. (in 1900 it was approx. 70% rural 30% urban, by 1940 it was 55% urban vs 45% rural) So when they grew cars were becoming more ubiquitous. We also have different land-use regs which affect how land can be used.

Mass transit has to be understood in terms of how it allows spread. Buses allow people to commute rather than walk. Trolleys, cars, horses and subways do the same. Some of those trolley lines were put in place to make the new developments attractive to people who would have to work in the city center. As cars become more available fewer people opted for trolleys and they got pulled (some people believe the GM-LA deal for buses lead to the demise of all trolleys, but I think that's more wishful thinking. However, trolleys then, as today, are relatively expensive to run and investors are better off making money elsewhere.

reply


A recent video I found to be pretty interesting covering this topic among others regarding city density and comparisons between Europe and the US: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQSxPzafO_k

reply


If I were making decisions in a city that was currently car-centric, I would wait until the effects of self-driving cars are better understood before making dramatic changes.

If we get fleets of on-demand self driving cars in cities that are currently car-centric, many of the disadvantages of car transportation will be ameliorated. A 45 minute commute by car is no fun, but when the car is able to drive itself and you've got high speed wireless data access, it probably won't be so bad.

reply


The car of the future fixes many of the problems, and it fits right into existing infrastructure. Think autonomous electric single/dual occupant taxis (2+ per lane).

We are still a ways off, but this is where things are headed.

We might not need the parking, but the roads will be useful.

reply


This piece is centered on congestion and moving from a place to another, but the discussion on how to manage cars in a city extend beyond that 'moving' part.

Roads are also the target of a lot of rethinking, and the model where whole blocks of the city are completely closed to motorized circulation got traction in a few big cities already.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: