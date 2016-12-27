Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How ‘Rogue One’ Brought Back Familiar Faces (nytimes.com)
17 points by stevewilhelm 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





I was pretty blown away by it in theaters - crazy to see Tarkin, Leia, and Mothma, looking and sounding almost exactly as they did in in Episode 4 all those years ago.

reply


I think quick cameos are really doable right now. Leia was fin in Rogue One, but the more Tarkin appeared on screen, the more "off" he felt to me. The animators definitely made it across uncanny valley and most of the way up the other, but I think we're still a little short of the top for extended appearances along side real people.

reply


This is Star Wars...uncanny CGI can't offend too many fans.

reply


Just saw Rogue 1 last night. By my calculations, Leia's character appeared on screen at about the same moment Carrie Fisher passed. Poignant and sad.

But related to this thread, i must admit that Tarkin's CGI character fooled me for the first few minutes. I was so caught up in the story that it took me a while to realise Cushing was no longer with us.

reply


There is a subplot in "The Congress" where the actress Robin Wright (of Princess Bride fame) agrees to be digitized so that they can use her likeness in films. Part of her contract is that she may never act again. It makes me wonder how long it will be before we start seeing digitized actors who have not died, and what kind of rights/residuals they will get.

It was a strange film; I enjoyed it. Fans of Philip K. Dick would do well to watch it--it reminded me a lot of his work (though it was not based on anything he wrote).

reply


It's actually supposed to be based on The Futurological Congress [1] by Dick's contemporary Stanislaw Lem, although they changed it beyond recognition. The only thing the book and the film have in common is that there's a congress. I didn't enjoy the film at all, but I can recommend the novel, which is excellent.

[1] https://www.amazon.com/Futurological-Congress-Memoirs-Ijon-T...

reply


I didn't see it addressed in the article, though I may have missed it, but would the family of Peter Cushing be paid for the use of his likeness? Do you need permission to use someone's likeness like a copyright or something?

reply


This article by Vulture goes into some detail about it: http://www.vulture.com/2016/12/rogue-one-peter-cushing-digit...

In short, personality (e.g. likeness) rights are well established in law, but vary by territory, especially for posthumous usage. Disney almost certainly negotiated with his estate / living descendents.

reply


Per [1] it looks like there was an agreement between Mr. Cushing's estate and Industrial Light & Magic. I would be surprised if this did not involve some sort of compensation to the estate. In this day and age though, I would also not be surprised if in some franchise contracts big studios try to get preemptive agreements to use an actor's likeness in future films. Obviously that was not the case here though.

[1] http://www.slashfilm.com/grand-moff-tarkin-in-rogue-one/

Edited to add: for a long summary of likeness law, see: http://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/using-name-or-likeness-anoth...

reply


Thanks NYT! - "Warning: This article contains spoilers about “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

reply


Sadly they need to use this for one more familiar face. :(

reply


RIP Jar Jar :(

reply


I was horribly unimpressed with the CGI versions of both Tarkin and Leia. I've seen video games that do better. And then it hit me a few days later: modern CGI is perfectly capable of rendering a very realistic person but the teams are told not to, either because actors have lobbied against it or on orders from high up.

EDIT: Y'all are blind as bats :) I saw it in IMAX 3D and it was like watching a video game character mixed in with real people.

reply


I cringed every second he was on screen. While it was clearly better than any CGI character I've seen, it was still strikingly obvious, especially as the camera switched between CGI-Tarkin and real-human Krennic.

The textures are superbly detailed, but Tarkin comes across as a botoxed-up; there's something very wrong and jerky about the movement of his eyes and mouth. There's also something horribly wrong about his skin colour. In the film he looks like he's deathly ill — reddish eyes, deep purple eye sockets. Cushing was elderly in the original trilogy, but he wasn't near death.

I don't think it's a coincidence that you (or, rather, I) can't find a single clip of the CGI Tarkin on YouTube. I did find a [low-res cam screenshot](http://i.imgur.com/kAwm23P.png), and you can see the uncanny valley even there. He looks a bit vampiric.

reply


I thought the vampiric look was the point - that all that evil sucks the life out of you.

reply


I have not seen more realistic human characters in video games. Please give an example.

It took me a second to notice Tarkin wasn't real, and I saw it in IMAX.

I'd say it's remarkable that we've reached the point where this can credibly be done at all, and done confidently without hiding the characters in shadows or strobe lights and avoiding close ups.

reply


For what it's worth, my family members went into the moving not knowing ahead of time that Tarkin was CGI, and they didn't realize he was throughout the movie. I had to tell them after it was over.

reply


Had no idea either. Ironically, while watching, I was most impressed with his 'acting' performance of all the characters.... Perhaps because the total lack of humanity came through visibly.

reply


I didn't know about this going in, and I don't recall the details of Star Wars well enough to know that this character was in Episode 4.

My though process was something like this: "That character seems weird...is it CG? It can't be, that would be too weird...but something about the character just seems off." I may be more sensitive to this than others. It was pretty impressive, though for me still in the uncanny valley.

reply


I went in not realizing Tarkin was in it, and the moment I saw him my reaction was "AAAAAAAH! CREEPY!" It was most impressive, but still creepy. I think... I feel that the upper half the face wasn't quite right.

reply


I knew going in. Tarkin is a bit wooden and unexpressive but overall it is climbing out of the uncanny valley for me. At least on par with the young Professor X and Magneto.

reply


I mean, it has to be pretty good if it took my brain a couple seconds to ask "Wait, isn't Peter Cushing dead? Oh shit, it's CGI". We may still be in the Uncanny Valley, but we've climbed pretty high out of it.

reply


I didn't realize it until I read about it earlier today. My wife had no clue either, she was shocked when I told her. So I think they definitely did a good job with Tarkin.

reply


I didn't notice Leia being CGI as much, but Tarkin was fully in uncanny valley. His face texture was a little too smooth and you could contrast with the live actors in several shots. The lighting/shading on his render wasn't right in the bridge, either.

It's weird to me that they would choose a goofy CGI when they could have just taken a similar looking actor. I was getting flashbacks to Tron Legacy the whole time

reply


That's funny, I had the opposite reaction - CGI Tarkin didn't bother me too much but Leia was creepy.

reply


Yep, I had the same unnerving feeling of watching a video game cut scene. Really took me out of the film :(

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: