But related to this thread, i must admit that Tarkin's CGI character fooled me for the first few minutes. I was so caught up in the story that it took me a while to realise Cushing was no longer with us.
reply
It was a strange film; I enjoyed it. Fans of Philip K. Dick would do well to watch it--it reminded me a lot of his work (though it was not based on anything he wrote).
[1] https://www.amazon.com/Futurological-Congress-Memoirs-Ijon-T...
In short, personality (e.g. likeness) rights are well established in law, but vary by territory, especially for posthumous usage. Disney almost certainly negotiated with his estate / living descendents.
[1] http://www.slashfilm.com/grand-moff-tarkin-in-rogue-one/
Edited to add: for a long summary of likeness law, see: http://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/using-name-or-likeness-anoth...
EDIT: Y'all are blind as bats :) I saw it in IMAX 3D and it was like watching a video game character mixed in with real people.
The textures are superbly detailed, but Tarkin comes across as a botoxed-up; there's something very wrong and jerky about the movement of his eyes and mouth. There's also something horribly wrong about his skin colour. In the film he looks like he's deathly ill — reddish eyes, deep purple eye sockets. Cushing was elderly in the original trilogy, but he wasn't near death.
I don't think it's a coincidence that you (or, rather, I) can't find a single clip of the CGI Tarkin on YouTube. I did find a [low-res cam screenshot](http://i.imgur.com/kAwm23P.png), and you can see the uncanny valley even there. He looks a bit vampiric.
It took me a second to notice Tarkin wasn't real, and I saw it in IMAX.
I'd say it's remarkable that we've reached the point where this can credibly be done at all, and done confidently without hiding the characters in shadows or strobe lights and avoiding close ups.
My though process was something like this: "That character seems weird...is it CG? It can't be, that would be too weird...but something about the character just seems off." I may be more sensitive to this than others. It was pretty impressive, though for me still in the uncanny valley.
It's weird to me that they would choose a goofy CGI when they could have just taken a similar looking actor. I was getting flashbacks to Tron Legacy the whole time
But related to this thread, i must admit that Tarkin's CGI character fooled me for the first few minutes. I was so caught up in the story that it took me a while to realise Cushing was no longer with us.
reply