Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rust vs C Pitfalls (garin.io)
22 points by Anilm3 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





If you're fighting, you've lost. The way to convert everyone to Rust you need to be better the the competition. Not just better as in "look at my features that will make your code safer". People may see the value but think "I get on just fine without the borrow checker so it isn't too important". You need to be far better then the replacement by providing the following:

   * Great Tooling ( IDEs )
   * Great Libraries ( Everything and a kitchen sink )
   * Better Documentation
Anything that can be done easily in C or C++ will need to be easier in Rust for everyone to move. No amount of language features will pull people who are doing well at their job, currently building everything they need to, and who maintain low level systems. You have to be able to entierly replace the old systems in a completely feature-complete way that's also easy to migrate to.

Blog posts wont pull me away from C, tooling and docs will.

reply


Well, I can't speak for tooling or productivity comparison to C/C++, but Rust has one of the best programming language documentations I have ever had the pleasure of reading [1].

[1] https://doc.rust-lang.org/stable/book/

reply


On similar note, why Rust over Go?

If I look at everything I used to write in C, I'd say 80% is well suited for Go and the rest I would fallthrough to Rust for. For the stuff where having a GC and slightly less control is OK, I don't see why I would want to use Rust. Rust is just much more complex and I prefer to keep it KISS.

Basically, Go is good for 90% of what I used to use Java for and 80% of what I used to use C for... trying to understand where it makes sense for Rust to fit in.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: