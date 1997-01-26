http://streetmap.co.uk/map.srf?x=449912&y=156897&z=115&sv=44...
...and there's actually a warren there. Watership Down makes a nice walk on a sunny day (although a much less nice one on a December weekend when it's raining and sleeting at the same time, to pick an example completely at random).
Adams does a fantastic job of making a landscape that's only a few kilometres across seem epicly huge.
Watership Down published by Rex Collings after being rejected by seven other publishers. Becomes Adams' best-known work selling more than 50 million copies worldwide. He wins the prestigious Carnegie Medal
Watership Down was the first book of its size that I read and it had a profound effect on me that has significantly directed my life. I enjoyed it so much that I kept reading after the book was finished. This led to reading and loving anything written by J. K. Rowling, Isaac Asimov, Ernest Cline, John Grisham, Robert Greene, Orson Scott Card (despite later finding out of his personal flaws), and many other amazing authors.
Many years later, I'm still a huge fan of books, although I no longer read as much fiction as I'd like.
Perhaps it's time to sit down again and go on an adventure with some rabbits.
I don't typically dive into the personal side of authors whose writing I enjoy, what flaws are you referring to in Orson Scott Card?
stridulate (what a cricket does when it chirps)
susurration (murmuring, like grass in the wind)
tormentil (an astringent plant)
myxomatosis (a viral infection in rabbits!)
They don't write 'em like that anymore. RIP Mr. Adams.
