Google's Spot Instances win big and you should too
medium.com
2 points
by
vgt
10 minutes ago
1 comment
cuu508
0 minutes ago
I have not used GCE's preemptible instances. What I don't understand about them is–how can you use them for anything other than batch jobs? There is no guarantee that a critical portion of your instances will not be preempted at any moment.
reply
