Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google's Spot Instances win big and you should too (medium.com)
2 points by vgt 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I have not used GCE's preemptible instances. What I don't understand about them is–how can you use them for anything other than batch jobs? There is no guarantee that a critical portion of your instances will not be preempted at any moment.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: