Groundbreaking research: a new equation in Physics
(
academia.edu
)
21 points
by
DusolavAlekzy
28 minutes ago
misolev12
19 minutes ago
Went through the paper. It's appealing!! Kudos to the young man
zakarta_phy
20 minutes ago
Congratulations to the researcher. Seems Indian name
50scienceguy
21 minutes ago
That's huge!! Good job.
