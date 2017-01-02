Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bach's Holy Dread (newyorker.com)
Folks… despite the 'dreadful' link baiting in the title, this is a pretty great article.

Nothing linkbaity about it. "Dread" as in "fear of God" is a common theme in western Christianity, especially around Bach's time (and still is in some cases today, cf. the Rastafarian dreadlocks being a symbol of respect for the power of God). And in this sense, "fear" is meant less as "scary haunted house" kind of fear, and more as respect and obedience to the divine power.

Also of interest: the etymology of the word "dread"[0]; Fear-God Barebone, the brother of the more famous Praise-God Barebone, for whom the "Barbone's Parliament" during the English Commonwealth takes its name[1][2]; and the theological theory behind the idea of the fear of God[3].

[0]: http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?allowed_in_frame=0&searc...

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Praise-God_Barebone

[2]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barebone's_Parliament

[3]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fear_of_God

