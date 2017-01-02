reply
Also of interest: the etymology of the word "dread"[0]; Fear-God Barebone, the brother of the more famous Praise-God Barebone, for whom the "Barbone's Parliament" during the English Commonwealth takes its name[1][2]; and the theological theory behind the idea of the fear of God[3].
[0]: http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?allowed_in_frame=0&searc...
[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Praise-God_Barebone
[2]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barebone's_Parliament
[3]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fear_of_God
