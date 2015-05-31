Today, people embark on careers in their 20s that disappear in their 40s and 50s. Such a pace of change is distressing. Consider how many people drive trucks for a living. In another generation, that job will be 90% wiped out. It'll be local short hauls only, places where there's a lot of human interaction and judgment calls. Long haul semis will be entirely automated. It'll save money and it will save lives, and it will be a huge boon to everyone in society - except professional long haul truckers, who will lose their livelihoods. They won't take it well.
Given an opportunity and a mechanism to retrain or switch careers, people can do that. But what if it takes a year or more to retrain? How will they pay the mortgage? How will they feed the kids? People who can't care for themselves and their families feel weak, vulnerable, and ashamed. They'll be angry and act out. They'll listen to political demagogues who tell them what they want to hear and give them scapegoats to blame. Such a sudden social change is politically dangerous.
You give the example of trucking jobs which will be 90% wiped out. This hews to the conventional wisdom you find on HN, but you'd be hard pressed to put out real evidence that this will be the case on any identifiable near-term timeline. I'm fairly sure there are exactly zero US states where bot trucking is presently common. Going from "this technology is getting good" to "soon it will own 90% of the market" is a pretty huge leap and bold prediction. Tech readiness is only one small factor in whether or not this even could happen.
Bold predictions are, with hindsight, usually wrong.
A lot of these fearful arguments boil down to a simple syllogism; "if present trends continue, then (bad outcome here)". The trouble with that is that trends in general don't continue. Look back on the future predictions of 50 years ago, from any moment in time you choose as your reference point, and you'll see uniformly that the future predictors expected certain trends to continue which didn't, and missed the existence of other big trends that ended up as primary drivers.
People just don't know what's going to happen in the future. I suppose guessing is better than doing nothing, but we shouldn't think that the future guessing we do is actually good or accurate, past experience teaches it's actually really far off.
If we had solid safety nets, this wouldn't happen. People wouldn't be worried about being homeless, hungry, and without a support system. People would embrace automation.
But that's the problem. The Technologist's Libertarian Outlook. Disruption is okay, just help yourself to some bootstraps, and if you die in the street you weren't valuable enough.
Protect against the unknown, and people will be less anxious about rapid change. Don't protect them, and risk social instability. This is what government, social programs, and taxes are for. Or we can wait for the 21st century equivalent of the guillotines to come out.
[1] http://www.post-gazette.com/local/region/2015/05/31/Littleto...
The need to replace truck fleets would be one reason why it won't happen overnight. It would take time to replace millions of expensive vehicles.
There are more bank tellers in the US than ever before
But.. there are more people than ever before. And the number of bank tellers is leveling off even as the population grows.
Overall, there is scant evidence that we are undergoing a technological-unemployment crisis, if only because unemployment rates are low.
Are you kidding me? (First, you have to always be careful with any metric where the collecting agent has even the slightest bias to the outcome. Unemployment is not the obvious number you might think it is for a variety of reasons.) Jobless and underemployment are the numbers you want to be looking at -- and good luck getting good numbers on those but when you do, I think they'll tell a very different story.
A lot of employment is in the marketing overhead of capitalism. There are many products, from movies to Internet access, where the marketing cost exceeds the product cost. This is zero-sum; most marketing in the US just moves demand from one product to another. (Spending is income-limited in the US; the savings rate is very low.) It's also why people are still working so hard. Marketing is inherently competitive, which means it can chew up resources out of proportion to the value produced.
A lot of baby-boomers aged out around during the recession, and will continue to do so (people born between 1943-1951 all turned 65 during the recession), and a lot of people went back into school to "hide" from it.
_Under_employment is still a serious issue, but that's only reflected in labor statistics by median wages. On the bright side those have been going up too, but aggregates only tell us so much.
* Building a long-term career at a single company is safe.
* Traditional college degrees are worth the monetary cost.
* Society can only function if everyone works a job.
"Researchers’ estimates on the scale of threatened jobs over the next decade or two range from 9 to 47 percent. For context, every 3 months about 6 percent of jobs in the economy are destroyed by shrinking or closing businesses, while a slightly larger percentage of jobs are added— resulting in rising employment and a roughly constant unemployment rate. The economy has repeatedly proven itself capable of handling this scale of change, although it would depend on how rapidly the changes happen and how concentrated the losses are in specific occupations that are hard to shift from."
source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/docume...
In other words, bullshit jobs:
http://web.archive.org/web/20161017003907/http://strikemag.o...
That's fine if employment becomes fully optional, but I fear we'll be forced into a life without the meaning of useful jobs, and without the freedom of technological unemployment.
"Bullshit jobs" depend on economic surplus to create work that is not immediately productive in terms of food, shelter, or safety. Most entertainers and craft artists fall under the definition of "bullshit jobs". Fine dining chefs are doing something entirely unnecessary. So are rock stars.
I'm not sure how this is calculated. Do people employed part-time count as employed? How has that changed over time? The problems of the precariat include under-employment and being forced to hold undesirable jobs.
Partial employment (such as part-time) due to economic circumstances, as well as those who are within the employable age range (18-60something) but are not employed nor seeking a new job due to economic circumstances (i.e. gave up) are covered by the U-6 measurement, which is substantially higher at 9.8%. See here: https://www.bls.gov/lau/stalt.htm
That page also has links to historical measurements back to 2003, and you can probably find further back (though I'm not sure if there are older resources that also include the state-by-state breakdown).
https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm
Just do what we did in the 1960s-2010s when globalism rendered huge numbers of people unemployed: Call them racist and suppress their voice. /s
And we solved all of the cultural and social problems that caused by calling anyone who complained about it racist for five decades straight. Why reinvent the wheel? Just open up the console and type:
npm install ford-model
Nobody is calling people racist just because they oppose free trade. Sanders and a lot his supporters are against free trade and have a narrative of jobs going overseas, nobody calls them racist.
Furthermore, I am not sure that calling out racism in the political arena was even as strong in the 60's and 70's, or even the 80's, as it is now. Can you drudge up some evidence that opposition to free trade earned a person accusations of racism as far back as the 60's?
The problem in the US w/r/t free trade is that we have no social safety net. We have gained a lot from free trade, but the gains have not been spread evenly. There are cultural reasons why our laws and regulations have failed to solve this problem. One is an irrational disdain for anything remotely socialist. Another is that working class whites have very distinctly voted against their interests in this regard for, as you say, the past five decades.
