Ruby 2.4 Released: Faster Hashes, Unified Integers and Better Rounding
heroku.com
1 point
by
schneems
27 minutes ago
1 comment
schneems
27 minutes ago
There are some other posts on the new ruby features, this is much more than that. It goes into the depths of the new changes and explains the why and how behind the changes. I loved the section explaining the new hashing. I knew it was faster before, but didn't know why until this post. Hope Jonan keeps up the good work and writes more of these.
