AdMass is looking for a VP of engineering full time in New York
1 point
by
sorgxsorg
17 minutes ago
hide
past
web
discuss
favorite
We're a small team, building big things! We're focused on building two web apps, serving two unique needs with a common goal - make advertising not suck.
Our tech stack:
-Python with Flask -Javascript -AWS -Heroku -PostgreSQL
