AdMass is looking for a VP of engineering full time in New York
1 point by sorgxsorg 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
We're a small team, building big things! We're focused on building two web apps, serving two unique needs with a common goal - make advertising not suck.

Our tech stack:

-Python with Flask -Javascript -AWS -Heroku -PostgreSQL






