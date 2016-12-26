Are there more details about if domain fronting can be blocked as well?
[1]: https://whispersystems.org/blog/doodles-stickers-censorship/
[2]: https://twitter.com/ircpresident/status/810148053952892928
[3]: https://twitter.com/NoraYounis/status/810268132187242497
> With today's release, domain fronting is enabled for Signal users who have a phone number with a country code from Egypt or the UAE. When those users send a Signal message, it will look like a normal HTTPS request to www.google.com. To block Signal messages, these countries would also have to block all of google.com. (emphasis added)
It can be blocked, but doing so will block google.com. Basically Open Whisper Systems is making a block that much more costly to implement, since Google is ubiquitous in so many different areas.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Server_Name_Indication
