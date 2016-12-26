edit: douche points out that these maps are not purely based on county lines.
I think NYT chose the right methodology, they just got lazy with the labeling.
>When we looked at how many active Facebook users in a given ZIP code “liked” certain TV shows..
> When we looked at how many active Facebook users in a given ZIP code “liked” certain TV shows, we found that the 50 most-liked shows clustered into three groups
Yet Fallon's ratings are just still weak in the Duck Dynasty areas.
Unsurprisingly a TV show based on affinity for Louisiana or affinity for LA will have by far the strongest signal be predictable affinity for either LA area. Likewise the identity politics, its very hard to express surprise that a TV show carefully engineered to appeal to black people, successfully sells to black people, therefore the map of viewers extremely strongly resembles a population map of black people.
If they had corrected for those effects THEN they would have had interesting data.
I did find it interesting that "deadliest catch" correlates more strongly with latitude than distance from the coasts. I've never watched, but I'd assume its mostly set on a boat?
Duck Dynasty and Modern Family is just one more symptom of the cultural divide. It's interesting because it's a small part of a much larger conflict with major political and economic implications that have already been felt (most obviously, the recent US election).
Also for me it's personally very interesting. I'm going to start watching shows that it would not have occured to me to watch, because it's one way to escape my own cultural bubble. Normally Duck Dynasty and Empire wouldn't be on my list, now they are - because it's a way to understand a culture that would normally be somewhat alien to me.
Given the Connecticut Compromise at the start of the union, urban vs rural have been a part of the USA since the beginning.
How are they getting Like data from Facebook Pages that granular from Facebook?
