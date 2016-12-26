Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
‘Duck Dynasty’ vs. ‘Modern Family’: 50 Maps of the U.S. Cultural Divide (nytimes.com)
40 points by dpflan 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





I really dislike these county maps. Darker color is shown as more fans, when in reality some of the largest, more intensely shaded counties have relatively few people in them. I believe it imparts a false impression of whatever the map is trying to inform the viewer on.

edit: douche points out that these maps are not purely based on county lines.

reply


But if you don't normalize by population, you just end up with a map of the most populous locations instead of a map of the highest popularity

reply


I think some HN commenters are having issue with how the map legend is labeled. The key labels darker colors as 'more fans' when they mean 'larger fraction of fans'.

I think NYT chose the right methodology, they just got lazy with the labeling.

reply


I think you don't understand what that word 'popularity' means...

reply


I guess you don't believe something can be popular in a small community.

reply


I'm not sure what they are using to subdivide the maps, but it isn't county lines. There aren't that many counties in Maine or New Hampshire, for instance.

reply


Damn, you're right. It appears to be zip-code based. I still stand by my opinion of county-based representations.

>When we looked at how many active Facebook users in a given ZIP code “liked” certain TV shows..

reply


From the article:

> When we looked at how many active Facebook users in a given ZIP code “liked” certain TV shows, we found that the 50 most-liked shows clustered into three groups

reply


Watching late night TV, it's interesting how political Seth Meyers' show has become -- on par with Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah. Colbert slightly less biting. Then Fallon, very gentle.

Yet Fallon's ratings are just still weak in the Duck Dynasty areas.

reply


Oddly enough, this map makes me think Trump is more intelligent than I thought. Educated urbanites made fun of the GOP for having a Duck Dynasty cast member as a convention speaker. In reality, that speaker probably had more appeal to the average Trump voter than any of the parade of elites that the Dems brought out for their convention.

reply


You're right, but only because the E.C. gives disproportionate voting power to acreage.

reply


So what did the Duck Dynasty guy have to say about policy?

reply


So what did Sarah Silverman have to say about policy? Or any other celebrity endorsing a candidate? Looking for policy directives from celebrities is akin to taking medical advice from a barista.

reply


The maps are somewhat (ok, a lot) misleading because they show land area, not population. Duck Dynasty looks like a giant hit in Harney County, Oregon, but come on, there's only 7,146 people living there (2013).

reply


> When we looked at how many active Facebook users in a given ZIP code “liked” certain TV shows

How are they getting Like data from Facebook Pages that granular from Facebook?

reply


By asking them for it. IIRC, they did the same with various sports fandoms a while back.

reply


Many of the shows are based on affinity or identity politics so the results are not terribly interesting.

Unsurprisingly a TV show based on affinity for Louisiana or affinity for LA will have by far the strongest signal be predictable affinity for either LA area. Likewise the identity politics, its very hard to express surprise that a TV show carefully engineered to appeal to black people, successfully sells to black people, therefore the map of viewers extremely strongly resembles a population map of black people.

If they had corrected for those effects THEN they would have had interesting data.

I did find it interesting that "deadliest catch" correlates more strongly with latitude than distance from the coasts. I've never watched, but I'd assume its mostly set on a boat?

reply


I think the point is that the urban vs rural divide has not been the dominant conflict in America up until now. In the past other identity politics such as black and white or north vs south have dominated. Every state has rural and urban areas - why is it just now, in the early 2000s, that the urban vs rural cultural divide now dominates the cultural discourse?

Duck Dynasty and Modern Family is just one more symptom of the cultural divide. It's interesting because it's a small part of a much larger conflict with major political and economic implications that have already been felt (most obviously, the recent US election).

Also for me it's personally very interesting. I'm going to start watching shows that it would not have occured to me to watch, because it's one way to escape my own cultural bubble. Normally Duck Dynasty and Empire wouldn't be on my list, now they are - because it's a way to understand a culture that would normally be somewhat alien to me.

reply


> I think the point is that the urban vs rural divide has not been the dominant conflict in America up until now

Given the Connecticut Compromise at the start of the union, urban vs rural have been a part of the USA since the beginning.

reply


As always, there is an XKCD that sends up this phenomenon: https://xkcd.com/1138/.

reply


Given the direct comparison to the result of the election in the opening paragraph, I was disappointed that they didn't quantify the similarity of each show's map to the electoral (county-by-county) map.

reply


They didn't mention it in the article, but a cursory glance makes Tosh.0 look like the battle ground map.

reply


Odd that they chose African-American as a singled out demographic in addition to the urban/rural split. They could have selected Hispanic. It's a larger demographic.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: