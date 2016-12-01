Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Everything You Know About Public-Key Encryption in PHP Is Wrong (paragonie.com)
12 points by CiPHPerCoder 37 minutes ago | 6 comments





'Looks like a competent PHP dev could make a decent living as a crypto/SSL consultant.

Dupe from two weeks ago (plus a few other times that this user submitted it). Conversation here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13171409

Never seen it before and I am reasonably acttive here.

Everything you know about my knowledge about Public-key Encryption in PHP is wrong

I know nothing about individual readers' knowledge. However, when addressing the general audience (programmers and in particular PHP developers), I've seen enough projects (both open source and proprietary) that attempted to provide public key encryption to have an idea of the average developers' competence here.

For example, this library for integrating with a payment gateway: https://github.com/pagarme/pagarme-php/issues/29

Title is inherently wrong.

If a belief I hold is wrong, then I don't know it, I merely believe it.

Before you accuse me of being pedantic here: this isn't just semantics. Ostensibly the author means that I the things I believe I know are wrong, but this is just a cheap clickbait technique. The author can't possibly know what I believe to tell me it's wrong.

Maybe the author wants to say that a commonly-held belief is wrong. Maybe the author just wants to share some facts. Either way, I'll never know, because the author decided to make blatantly incorrect and somewhat condescending statements in the title. There's no way I'm going to reward that bad writing and bad behavior by clicking the link.

