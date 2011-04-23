Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Everyone quotes command line arguments the wrong way (microsoft.com)
7 points by moopling 36 minutes ago





Everyone does this "wrong" because every app does this differently. The core reason windows command line options aren't (or at least shouldn't be) used to pass complicated data is that way back when DOS simply provided a single command line string to the executed program and let it parse it itself. So no two command line parsers are the same. The glitch with escaping here is merely one symptom of a broader problem.

Unix got this right by forcing the shell to provide the kernel a pre-parsed list of strings, so the only insanity the tool integrator needs to understand is the shell's quoting syntax. Which is still insane. But it's only insane in one particular way.

