But one reason that's not mentioned is that it's horribly asymmetric:
> Let me paint a utopian world for you, where all kinds of cybercrime – hacking, ransomware, DDoS, etc. – are entirely legal.
It's much more expensive to defend against a DDoS attack than it is to launch one. Granted, if we did live in a world where cybercrime was legal, and things like IoT cameras were much harder to subvert into a free botnet, it might become more expensive, but in the end a lot more effort would be put into prevention than would be put into cause.
reply
I like that this article looks at the distributed, societal-level effects that derive from law. But I find the "should consider moving in that direction" part to be perplexing. One straw-man take against that: what about defense in depth? Can we strongly incentivize secure software and software-based appliances and still have legal deterrents against cybercrime perpetrators?
Yeah, I'm not digging this dystopian future. On the plus side, it would bring typewriters back into common use.
Never, ever, use biometrics as a valid login option for identity-sensitive data/applications. They're way too easy to find out for an attacker.
But one reason that's not mentioned is that it's horribly asymmetric:
> Let me paint a utopian world for you, where all kinds of cybercrime – hacking, ransomware, DDoS, etc. – are entirely legal.
It's much more expensive to defend against a DDoS attack than it is to launch one. Granted, if we did live in a world where cybercrime was legal, and things like IoT cameras were much harder to subvert into a free botnet, it might become more expensive, but in the end a lot more effort would be put into prevention than would be put into cause.
reply