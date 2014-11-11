Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Police seek Amazon Echo data in murder case (engadget.com)
I'm curious if the police will push this, as it could reveal how much voice information is actually stored. Amazon has declined to answer how much voice information is stored online[1] and how much if that is tied to your identity. We do know that Alexa stores a list of queries you've spoken, and you can "delete" these records, but it is unknown if this impacts the actual voice data behind them.

[1] https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=... and https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2014/11/11...

Wait a minute, we'd already know if Alexa was recording everything by the network traffic that obviously has already been sniffed. We can assume that Amazon is storing every "Alex,..." query that you've ever done. So what is there to know?

We know they are streaming it to do all the NLP in the cloud. This is obvious from the computational costs alone of doing NLP.

The important question here is "What happens to the audio data streamed to the cloud, a few seconds AFTER the query has been identified (or not identified) and the results sent back to the Alexa device?"

The nieve assumption is "all audio data is deleted after processing". The reality is that data is still valuable to Amazon for a variety of uses such as

(1) further training their voice recognition software

(2) advertising data mining [how many people are in the room, things they are talking about --- note, Facebook's mobile app infamously does this]

If they just store the query text, that is 'best case' from a privacy perspective. If they just store query text and query audio, that is less than ideal, but not too bad. If they store all audio, ever recorded, for an indefinite period of time... that is what this police request could reveal: Audio data stored for a non-keyword-trigger, and for days/weeks after the fact.

> We can assume

That doesn't solve a murder.

This brings up an interesting question. If I say "Alexa, call the police!" or "Alexa, I need an ambulance!" will anything happen? It doesn't officially say it can be used to request emergency response and I'm scared to try it.

I wonder if they've received a lot of these requests and/or if they have an emergency team on standby.

Alexa only waits for the wake word "Alexa." It would cost more money than God in hardware to store every thing Alexa ever heard. She saves you're requests. And shows you those request in the Alexa App. And you can also delete it if you wish.

There is no data for the police to have, because beyond requests, there is no data.

Unless someone knows more about this than Amazon is telling us?

It would cost about $30m a year if you tailor the system to flagging specific data for storage and don't naively store every moment (e.g. you scrap silent moments and use VBR encoding).

Storing a year's worth of 96kbps audio costs 380GB. If you don't record silence and you assume the people around an Alexa are only speaking for at most 4 hours a day on average, that goes down to 76GB a year.

So if you then assume 5m Alexa's are active at any given point in time that works out to 380k PB. Ok, that doesn't work yet.

However, if you then layer on a flagging system, where only certain users' full record is stored, or only "suspicious incidents" are stored, and you get this down to only flagging 0.1% of all data, you arrive at 380PB of storage.

Amazon Glacier costs about $88.000 a year per PB, but there's a profit margin included in that, so I'll assume it costs Amazon just $75k a year.

In conclusion, it would cost Amazon about $28.5m a year to run such a system. That's certainly within the realm of possibility and of what LE/SIGINT clients would pay; I assume the NSA would gladly pay that sum x100 for that capability. Sounds like it'd be booming business for Amazon.

I really like the math here, but isn't this a bit pointless? The system wants to parse meaning from audio; storing just the text it parsed is a lot smaller. Store just the text and whatever machine learning score of how probable the text is correctly parsed and that sounds like something prosecutors would love to bring into court: "Please read this line and let's see what score you get . . . "

I think you're orders of magnitude off in marginal cost estimates for glacier users. Datacenters are being built out for a small number of commercial users (e.g. Amazon's core business) and the size of modern HDDs would lead me to estimate that storage is about free in a modern datacenter, the scarce resource is disk-time for read/write operations. That is, projects like glacier let Amazon sell disk that would have otherwise been stranded.

It is also the case that a consumer level service like glacier presumably has more redundancy than what might be needed for best-effort storage of these recordings, where losing any fraction of them wouldn't really be a problem.

96kbps is pretty high for voice. You could get away with 48 or less.

> It would cost more money than God in hardware to store every thing Alexa ever heard

Depends, first of all storing compressed audio isn't that space-expensive, especially in some long term data storage like s3. Additionally they could only be storing the transcriptions, but not the voice behind them, which would be a lot less data.

We don't know as Amazon hasn't been very forthcoming about the privacy aspects of Alexa. I personally suspect they are keeping some voice information so they can use it to improve their NLP. I hope they are doing so in a way that is detached from accounts / IDs, but you never know.

Additionally, you can indeed delete a record of the query from the app, but who knows if the voice data or even the query itself is still stored after deletion, just not visible to us end users.

If it stored everything (and not just requests after the watch word) then it would end up trying to store audio or transcriptions of so many hours of tv and random conversations that it would be ridiculous. And that's just my house. I imagine most people have one somewhere near a TV, and it would do the same.

> but who knows if the voice data or even the query itself is still stored after deletion, just not visible to us end users.

Almost definitely yes. I've never known a tech company that truly deletes anything

"Never really delete" is actually standard advice. There are loads of reasons, mostly non-nefarious, why you may want or need that data.

Sometimes deleted stuff is archived offline or in slow warehouse databases that are not live, etc.

Can't vote you up enough.

Speech can be encoded with less than 10Kbps [1], which means a maximum of 108MB of data per day. I don't think that's an impossible amount of data.

[1] e.g. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adaptive_Multi-Rate_audio_code...

It is also feasible the device could just wait and transmit only voice like data and drop other sound data... (Even my crummy baby monitor can detect the difference.)

Speaking of which I wonder what the net traffic usage of the Echo is?

You could even convert it to text before sending.

For NLP research, you'd want something that preserved more information than text.

Questions for anyone in the field: how much is preserved? Is there a < audio but > text form that allows for iterative testing? Maybe the output of a first-pass pheneme decoder? If so, what kind of space requirements?

Especially since Alexa already converts it to text! It wouldn't be outside the realms of possibility.

Would it be possible to test this? Check the battery life of the Dot in a completely silent room vs the battery life of a Dot listening to an audiobook played on repeat. If it is actually listening and transcribing it should have a higher power consumption and thus die faster - right?

In fact that's just 40gb per year, which is pretty doable even on a local SD card that Alexa could be fitted with. Or even if it stores one month and deletes the oldest one every day, that's still 3gb. Very doable.

Unless the guy said "Alexa, how do I get rid of a body?" or "Alexa, play 'The Sound of Silence'" just after the time of death, I think you are right.

I could imagine some sort of log data being used to refute an alibi but what is implied by what is missing from the article, that it could be used as an after the fact witness, is not really feasible.

> It would cost more money than God in hardware to store every thing Alexa ever heard

About $2.55 / year [0][1][2].

[0]: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00684XVFS/

[1]: https://wiki.xiph.org/Opus_Recommended_Settings#Recommended_...

[2]: https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=0.027+USD%2FGB+*+24+Kb...

http://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=4488

Average man uses 7,000 words/day, woman uses 20,000. Let's say average household has two people and half those words are spoken at home, 27,000/2 = 13,500. Let's say 8 bytes per word on average, 108k/day. That's a little under 40 MB/year. Not too expensive.

> There has never been any "study" showing that "women talk almost three times as much as men", although this non-existent "research" has been cited by dozens of science writers, relationship counselors, celebrity preachers, and other people in the habit of claiming non-existent authoritative support for their personal impressions;

Well shit my bad. That was the top result from Google with just those numbers quoted when I searched for average number of words spoken per day. I should've been more thorough. Let me see if I can find better numbers.

Even if Amazon doesn't store all audio by default now, I would if it could become a thing(if it's not already) for law enforcement to basically get a warrant for Amazon(and Google and everyone else who gets into this space) to store everything and send it to law enforcement for specific individuals.

A year of audio at 32kbps (more than enough for speech) is only 120GB. That's only a couple bucks of month on S3 -- at retail pricing. So it's technically and financially feasible to store everything if Amazon wanted to.

How many other words and sounds sound a bit like Alexa?

From the privacy perspective, IMO, once you put a device in your home that you know is always listening, and is forwarding an unknown amount of audio from your home to a third party, at that point, you have surrendered your right to privacy.

reply


No, you haven't, any more than when you buy a cell phone with a camera and microphone built in. People still have rights regardless of the products they buy.

reply


People have the rights they have agreed to. What does the EULA state? Privacy policy?

reply


It doesn't say anything, basically. I checked.

Alexa Terms of Use: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=...

Only Alexa privacy policy I can find links to generic Amazon privacy policy: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=...

But laptops, and smartphones have come with cameras and integrated microphones for a long time, the only difference to the Echo is that they don't claim to be always listening.

Yep, I'm amazed at myself on how much privacy I've given up for convenience from 10 years ago. As long as you know the trade-offs...

I've started smart-devicing my home and a little wary about that, not from a privacy perspective, but from a hacking perspective. I can almost imagine a sci-fi/horror movie there somewhere.

