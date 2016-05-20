If this is the threat model, why a rational terrorist should try to put the bomb on a plane? The Brussel Terror Attack has shown exactly this[0]. Terrorist killing themselves at the check-in counter (but they could have chosen the security lanes).
Obviously, we need airport security because the threat model is not only terrorists but also hijackers and smugglers (and non-rational terrorists?). Obviously, the risk of using the hijacked plane as a bomb, like in 11/9 is still a risk, but other measures like reinforced cabin doors are more effective for that.
So, basically, the TSA is a failure in making people safer and but a huge success in making traveler life miserable. TSA Pre-Check is nothing but them keeping on with their "good work".
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Brussels_bombings#Brussel...
reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Atat%C3%BCrk_Airport_atta...
3 Terrorists total. The attack went as follows : 2 terrorists queue up in an Xray machine line, and suddenly start shooting people. One of the terrorists is shot down and a few seconds later he detonated a suicide vest.
What does an airport security line do at that point ? Well, of course it fails open. Security abandoned their posts and none of the security guards responded for minutes to the second attacker in the line walking around and shooting people. He walked right through, got on an escalator and continued shooting people for ~2 minutes. Eventually a security officer (one wandering around by himself, not identified) shot him from a distance, looked up close at the attacker, and ran away (the terrorist exploded shortly after that, I hope the guy made it out). A third terrorist blew himself up in what was essentially a security pre-check line outside the airport.
Any chokepoint, of course, is a terrorist target at an airport. I've been to Istanbul airport. It's big, but not that big. In this attack 45 people died and 230 were wounded. There are plenty of far bigger airports where that number would have been way up. Thankfully I do think security personnel would not just immediately abandon their posts in the US when something like this happens.
That of course means that TSA makes things worse in some ways and provides a target for terrorists unless they avoid making lines. Heh. "Somehow" that doesn't seem to be the conclusion they're drawing from this. In fact I am unaware of any official responses to these attacks.
The end result, is the airlines have no desire to improve the process. If you get angry at the security theatre, you think to blame the government, not the airline. The government and DHS has no desire to improve the process, they just want to keep costs down, while simultaneously making sure they are publicly notable to justify their existence.
Want to fix it? What if we: made the airlines pay for and run their own security. And make the DHS audit those security practices, instead of implementing them. Just one of many possible ideas.
That is not entirely true. Delta have spent money to improve the TSA process in Atlanta (I believe mostly by adding automation and more areas for people to unload their belongings) and have also spent money at other airports to relieve TSA congestion.
I work for an airport and have heard many times that the airlines have considerable frustration with the process - it's not uncommon to hear people say that they would rather drive than fly due to the hassle of security. Airlines are usually very aware of lost revenue due to these kinds of factors.
I completely agree re where the blame lays.... my understanding is that the TSA have actually asked for additional funding to have more staff on the lines but Congress has denied this. The TSA is not actually a requirement either - airports can run their own security but my understanding is that they would still require TSA oversight so any cost savings are negligible.
I hope you don't mean the unarmed minimally trained TSA staff that earn next to minimum wage. I highly doubt they'll protect you over themselves. Hell, many of them are obese (this is America) and physically unable to engage in such a scenario.
To be fair they don't even have non-lethal armaments, but it does again point to how useless the operation is in the face of a person who isn't just mad because their flight is delayed.
But if the terrorists are mainly just causing fear instead of harm, doesn't it make sense to counter it by making people feel safer instead of actually making them safer, especially if you practically can't do the latter?
Food for thought...
As for the point of sense of safety vs. real safety (impossible) is a well taken one. But this false safety could be dispensed with much lower costs for the citizens (both in terms of money and inconvenience).
Let's talk about this.
What kind of objective is this? For insight into the psychology of terrorists can I consider the psychology of "trolls"? (i.e. mostly harmless Internet trolls). Or people just generally trying to wreak havoc "for the lolz"?
Or is it different? What I mean is that people like Chomsky accuse the United States of being "terrorists" in whenever he thinks the United States meets some technical definition -- but the United States has some kind of political goals and it's not an end in itself to just have a bunch of people "scared" or "killed and injured". The U.S. doesn't say, "hey could we scare a billion people!! Yeah let's do it!!" Which is precisely what you quoted as the terrorist's objective: "it is to scare people".
So what is the actual motivation of terrorists? Why is it motivating to "scare people"? (For the same reason as trolls are motivated?) Some people ascribe religious motivations for it, but I read through the Koran (you can read it easily here[1], it should take you under an hour, it's very repetitive. Copied into a Word document in 10-point single-spaced font it's 180 pages but you can scroll through it very quickly) and I did not once see anything like "Thou shalt scare people" or "Thou shalt wreak havoc by killing and injuring the highest number of people." I searched for "scare" and did not see that word. So in effect I don't understand why you say the primary rational objective of terrorists is to scare people.
It doesn't really make sense unless it's the same as Internet trolls. I'd like more insight.
[1] http://www.archive.org/stream/thekoranalquran02800gut/koran1...
If you want to get it down to 181 pages to read quickly 1) open the above link 2) select all of it and copy it 3) In word select 10-point font, single (1.0 spacing), 3) paste it into word using the Paste dropdown button in the ribbon, to paste as text only which is the third dropdown option (alternatively you could paste it into some plain text editor and then select all and copy it again and then paste it into Word or I guess since it's .txt you could just download it). This will just paste the text but have a bunch of extraneous line breaks. Next do a search and replace for every instance of "^p" (new paragraph) with nothing or even better is a single space (since replaced with nothing, some words run together but this didn't bother me). this will substantially reduce the thing. If you did the single-spacing right you will get 181 dense but highly repepetitive and readable pages of the Qu'ran. I next used the scroll wheel (by pressing down on it) to begin scrolling through all of it and attempted to alight my eyes on each section enough to read it "at a glance" (like speed reading.)
At 24 seconds per page (I timed it and this is what I considered a readable scroll speed) the whole thing should take you about 1 hour 16 minutes. I encourage you to do it! Just focus. Stop if you really need to focus on something.
I read War and Peace this way. It's about some Russians. (I'm kidding, this last part is a woody allen joke.)
The video playing ? "we are working so you won't get hit by diseases"
There must be some real sadists working at government airport regulators.
- no removing shoes
- never bothered about my computer gear, screwdriver set, razor blades
- completely through security in a few minutes
Then I look at the people in he regular line while waiting for my friend and see everyone's personal space being invaded, bags rifled through, electronics and cables strewn about, harassed over the stupidest items
It's a joke. PreCheck is proof they aren't serious about security. Anyone could pay the $75 and walk through with dangerous items.
That said, I'll gladly continue to use PreCheck because if someone wants to attack an airport they'll attack the long security line which I won't be stuck in.
Or, are you saying it's easy to forge the TSA-pre check for people to get through it?
And by going along with it, we're really just buttressing the whole TSA program. When there's revenue being generated they'll never let it go. (yes, I know that the net is overwhelmingly negative, but when that's just looked at as a jobs program for barely-skilled workers, it's easy to write that off and focus on the income)
It made me think that they were maybe taking advantage of the lower volume and lower stress environment and using behavior based analysis like the Israeli's (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/05/20/israels-risk-base...)
Why? Your ID doesn't have that information.
Wait a minute - is Hawley admitting here that the whole thing with throwing out all liquids before entering is a sham? Does anyone have more information on this?
I suspect throwing out liquids was a scam to sell you more drinks at higher prices after the checkpoint.
He was a paranoid, transient psychopath, anti-government activist, with more emotional and psychological problems than you could shake a stick at. He would be on all kinds of lists today.
As an aside - I've never had the opportunity to rant about this before - the Dane County Regional Airport is laid out in such a way that there are two escalators that go up to the security checkpoints on the upper level, one on each side of the ticketing counters. One is TSA PreCheck, the other is not (yes, entirely 1/2 of the locations they have available are TSA PreCheck, and there are always lines at the other side). The signage is very poor and many, many people end up going to the PreCheck side, get turned away, and then need to walk 10 minutes to the other side of the airport to go through the regular lane. Of course this could be avoided if you enroll in that program, but for people who travel by plane infrequently, the cost/benefit ratio just isn't there.
They're both low security. PreCheck just admits that and creates a low-hassle, low-volume lane.
---Edit---
Knitting needles confiscated and grannies fondled:
Classified as it pertains to Homeland Security
Pick the right time and you get a few hundred casualties and shutdown US air travel for a few days.
They failed to detect the other 67 who were able to embark planes with weapons end explosives[0]. But that's just a detail... You know, these agents were instructed to avoid TSA screening. Who trains to do that in the real world, right? [sarcasm]
[0] http://abcnews.go.com/US/exclusive-undercover-dhs-tests-find...
[1] http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-breaches-u...
Slate has another article from 2010 you might enjoy http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/explainer/20...
Security guards don't go trumpeting how many bank robberies they've thwarted, because they simply don't know.
However, they will tell you about all the contraband they've confiscated simply because that's measurable.
Their justification is that they stop hundreds of bits of contraband (of which they control the definition) daily in the ongoing war on terror.
Edinburg and Dublin both seem to be doing it well. Minimal hassle. Plus, the US "border" check in Dublin is smoother than (non-pre-screened) checks at IAD.
...this is just grousing. None of us disagree, and nothing we say here will help. sigh
If this is the threat model, why a rational terrorist should try to put the bomb on a plane? The Brussel Terror Attack has shown exactly this[0]. Terrorist killing themselves at the check-in counter (but they could have chosen the security lanes).
Obviously, we need airport security because the threat model is not only terrorists but also hijackers and smugglers (and non-rational terrorists?). Obviously, the risk of using the hijacked plane as a bomb, like in 11/9 is still a risk, but other measures like reinforced cabin doors are more effective for that.
So, basically, the TSA is a failure in making people safer and but a huge success in making traveler life miserable. TSA Pre-Check is nothing but them keeping on with their "good work".
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Brussels_bombings#Brussel...
reply