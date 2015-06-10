reply
2 or 3 MW would charging power would require a really specialized battery and will probably never be worth it. The real advantage of an electric car is letting it charge overnight and adding some extra time over long journeys isn't a big inconvenience- its less time than unexpected traffic would take up. Plus the time is overall made up for by never having to fill up if you come home to charge overnight once a week. Same thing applies to trucks. An hour-long fill up once a week gets replaced by nightly charging.
You can get electricity almost anywhere, adding a charging station to parking places or garages is far easier and safer than hypothetically laying gasoline pipelines everywhere. So there are more opportunities for partial charging when the car is idle.
Also: if that 33kWh/gallon number is a heat of combustion (I'm too lazy to convert to real units or look it up myself) the efficiency gains of an electric motor vs. an internal combustion engine is significantly higher than 3x, I believe.
This is not the average experience for a US driver. Very few gas stations ever have all their pumps utilized, even during rush hour. I haven't gone into a gas station in years, or waited on paying the bill - everything is automated at the pump.
I would put the "convenience store" aspects at par - you either want some snacks or need to use to rest room or do not - the fuel type doesn't change that.
Payment again I'd put at par - swipe a credit card at the "pump".
Maybe add a minute for "average wait for a free pump" to the gas station model, but I'd argue that problem would be even worse (or at least par) with electric charging.
In terms of real-world power usage you're close to 1/3rd of that(unless the car captures the excess heat and reuses it).
You mean HN?
Main issue is a social issue - people like to have ownership of their own battery pack.
They're focusing instead on fast charging.
