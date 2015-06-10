Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla's next-generation Superchargers should be much faster (engadget.com)
28 points by electic 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





For reference, gas contains about 33kWh of energy per gallon, and if we assume you pump 20 gallons in 5 minutes when you fill up your car you have an effective energy transfer rate of about 8 MW at your gas pump. Even if we give an electric vehicle a 3x efficiency ratio, we still need about 2.5 MW to be equivalent to the old petroleum infrastructure.

More like 36 kWh. Average mpg of new cars is 25.5 mpg (.71 mi/kWh) while Teslas get 3.2-3.8 mi/kWh so the efficiency ratio is closer to 5x. With 4 gallons/minute, that's 7.2 kWh per gallon/1.73 MW. In the US pumps reach up to 10 gallons/minute so 4.3 MW and 17.3 MW for truck-filling pumps. Not all pumps hit 10 gallons/minute though.

2 or 3 MW would charging power would require a really specialized battery and will probably never be worth it. The real advantage of an electric car is letting it charge overnight and adding some extra time over long journeys isn't a big inconvenience- its less time than unexpected traffic would take up. Plus the time is overall made up for by never having to fill up if you come home to charge overnight once a week. Same thing applies to trucks. An hour-long fill up once a week gets replaced by nightly charging.

The comparison is not quite that easy. The old petroleum infrastructure is more centralized.

You can get electricity almost anywhere, adding a charging station to parking places or garages is far easier and safer than hypothetically laying gasoline pipelines everywhere. So there are more opportunities for partial charging when the car is idle.

That's only doing the math on the instantaneous flow rate down the nozzle/plug. Pulling into the station, waiting in line, hitting the rest room and paying the bill need to be included too to get a relative penalty.

Also: if that 33kWh/gallon number is a heat of combustion (I'm too lazy to convert to real units or look it up myself) the efficiency gains of an electric motor vs. an internal combustion engine is significantly higher than 3x, I believe.

> Pulling into the station, waiting in line, hitting the rest room and paying the bill need to be included too to get a relative penalty.

This is not the average experience for a US driver. Very few gas stations ever have all their pumps utilized, even during rush hour. I haven't gone into a gas station in years, or waited on paying the bill - everything is automated at the pump.

I would put the "convenience store" aspects at par - you either want some snacks or need to use to rest room or do not - the fuel type doesn't change that.

Payment again I'd put at par - swipe a credit card at the "pump".

Maybe add a minute for "average wait for a free pump" to the gas station model, but I'd argue that problem would be even worse (or at least par) with electric charging.

Not quite, ICE engines are governed by the Otto cycle which has a theoretical efficiency limit of ~37% and most get less than that.

In terms of real-world power usage you're close to 1/3rd of that(unless the car captures the excess heat and reuses it).

Assuming he's not being sarcastic, it could be power aimed at semi trucks. That would probably be sub-megawatt for regular charging, and 1-2 for supercharging. It's gonna be a lot more important to have a well-developed charging network for trucks since they are working vehicles: nobody is gonna buy a truck and then sit around and wait for it to become profitable to drive. Maybe we'll see some extra-large charging spaces opening up soon...

https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/comments/4u0yci/why_i_w...

Tesla's PR team is getting a lot better at writing these articles.

>Tesla's PR team..

You mean HN?

No reddit's r/TeslaMotors

Is it just bulk that makes the batteries non replaceable? Putting in charged ones are after all the simplest way to speed up charging if the replacement is relatively simple, and a well proven solution for other battery powered devices.

They had a swappable demonstration a couple years ago and the model s supports it.

Main issue is a social issue - people like to have ownership of their own battery pack.

With batteries the size Tesla has, you really want to take a break after several hours of driving anyway. So the supercharger time adds only little delay to your travel.

They are replaceable in minutes: http://fortune.com/2015/06/10/teslas-battery-swap-is-dead/

They're focusing instead on fast charging.

This sounds like a program that was designed to fail so they could say that they tried. I don't see a ~400mi charge from zero ever happening in the sub-10 minute range. A swap is the only way to do that without a major technological breakthrough. Swaps have their own logistical problems, but swapping battery packs is the best solution for cars, phones and anything that needs a battery that can be easily swapped.

Even 4-5 minutes is still an eternity if you're in a queue behind 10 cars during the holiday rush, and have to 'fill up' twice to get to your destination. What would be a 20 minute wait for gas becomes an hour, for something that doesn't even give you the same range.

For long distance travel, one would install some more superchargers than fuel pumps. In day to day driving recharging should not be an issue at all, as it should happen over night anyway, you start with a filled up car every morning.

How often does that happen per year?

I do not know but I do want to reach friends and family as quickly as possible so that we can all spend time on our tablets and phones at same place.

