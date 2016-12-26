Hacker News
Trends Shaping the Future of HR in 2017
11 points
by
LenaTech
5 hours ago
forbin_meet_hal
33 minutes ago
I fear for the folks coming into the workplace who think that HR exists to be their advocate.
20161112
4 minutes ago
HR, particularly in banks, is not to be trusted.
chewyshine
56 minutes ago
Interesting. Most of the "trends" have made similar lists for years (e.g., teams). However, #8 on working together with a greater sense of purpose seems to capture the current zeitgeist pretty well.
reply