Trends Shaping the Future of HR in 2017 (cactushr.com)
11 points by LenaTech 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I fear for the folks coming into the workplace who think that HR exists to be their advocate.

HR, particularly in banks, is not to be trusted.

Interesting. Most of the "trends" have made similar lists for years (e.g., teams). However, #8 on working together with a greater sense of purpose seems to capture the current zeitgeist pretty well.

