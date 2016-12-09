reply
You mean the same city which destroyed DIY small houses on wheels made by volunteers for homeless people and left them nothing to endure the cold winter months ? http://reason.com/reasontv/2016/12/09/los-angeles-homeless-t...
That's not a great policy to highlight in 2016. And that's just one point, I'm sure the whole list is filled with false-positive news.
I have nothing against these topics, but when you dominate your list with one theme and don't address that theme in the lede, I reflexively assume the author is attempting to pull the wool over my eyes. There is almost certainly some sampling bias going on, at least.
