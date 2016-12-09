Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reasons 2016 was a great year for humanity (medium.com)
40 points by whiddershins 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Pessimistically (I know, I know), it seems to me that recent events put many of these advances under threat. Science funding cuts and rollbacks of environmental protections can take out half the list or more. How great can these accomplishments really be if they can be so easily undone?

reply


You're really asking whether anything can be an accomplishment if it can be later ruined or undone.

reply


There's a fine line between it being possibile and probable.

reply


> 32. Homelessness in the United States declined by 35% since 2007, and Los Angeles committed to $1.2 billion to help get more people off the street.

You mean the same city which destroyed DIY small houses on wheels made by volunteers for homeless people and left them nothing to endure the cold winter months ? http://reason.com/reasontv/2016/12/09/los-angeles-homeless-t...

That's not a great policy to highlight in 2016. And that's just one point, I'm sure the whole list is filled with false-positive news.

reply


So much of this list was about conservation end environmental issues that it was almost frustrating to filter it out.

I have nothing against these topics, but when you dominate your list with one theme and don't address that theme in the lede, I reflexively assume the author is attempting to pull the wool over my eyes. There is almost certainly some sampling bias going on, at least.

reply


when can we go there to junk it up

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: