|Ask HN: How to “publish” a socio-technical effect retaining the credit
1 point by kmonsoor 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|title says it all.
Suppose, i have observed a technological effect/phenomenon that happens in our daily life.
But, according to my initial research, there's no mention of it anywhere.
And, I want to make it a formal , named as "some effect". Of course, preferably "kmonsoor effect". (yeah, call me narcissist :P )
Not interested to go towards "academic research/paper" route. Too pedantic / slow for me.
What should my best approach for "publish" / bring it to light?
