Ask HN: How to “publish” a socio-technical effect retaining the credit
title says it all.

Suppose, i have observed a technological effect/phenomenon that happens in our daily life. But, according to my initial research, there's no mention of it anywhere.

And, I want to make it a formal , named as "some effect". Of course, preferably "kmonsoor effect". (yeah, call me narcissist :P )

Not interested to go towards "academic research/paper" route. Too pedantic / slow for me.

What should my best approach for "publish" / bring it to light?






