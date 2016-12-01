Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Darktable 2.2 released (FOSS Lightroom alternative)
(
darktable.org
)
2 points
by
geppetto
13 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
geppetto
11 minutes ago
IMHO it's the best FOSS photo application out there. It's cross platform, fast, stable and manages the whole photo workflow (RAW developing, photo management, non destructive editing).
Thanks darktable folks!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Thanks darktable folks!
reply