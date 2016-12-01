Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Darktable 2.2 released (FOSS Lightroom alternative) (darktable.org)
2 points by geppetto 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





IMHO it's the best FOSS photo application out there. It's cross platform, fast, stable and manages the whole photo workflow (RAW developing, photo management, non destructive editing).

Thanks darktable folks!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: