Ask HN: How to handle employment agreement for first employee? 1 point by carnivalclown 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Myself and my cofounder have made an agreement with another developer to come on as our first employee but we have $0 funding currently and have strictly sold him on ourselves and the idea. We brought him on right as we're a few weeks away from beginning to beta test our new app. The agreement we came up with is 4% equity with market salary once we get funding but incrementally. We had him sign an NDA and spoke to one attorney about drafting employment agreement and that's when I realized I don't have enough information to work with. We are hoping to avoid major legal fee's right now and get to work immediately on the actual code with this person while protecting our new company / project / IP etc. What are possible courses to take? What is the cheapest / safest? Can we have a rather simple bare-bones employee agreement drafted that just states the fact that we're currently not paying him any salary but he's entitled to 4% equity over the vesting period and once funding comes in as discussed he'll begin getting paid immediately? Any information greatly appreciated! And yes we are going to speak with attorney buy they are expensive too...








