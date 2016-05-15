Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
No tipping means better business (tastefulventures.com)
Unless everyone decides to kill tips all at once, this will never work out. No server will work for a fixed 20% increment when they have the potential to get a lot more than that, especially on Saturday nights. There have been plenty of examples of this not working out [1].

[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2016/05/15/478096516/why...

The articles mentions a raise of 15 to 30%. A waiter who makes 40% tips would probably accept a no-tip job at a 30% raise (Assuming the 40% tips weren't very stable).

At least some of the 30% would go to back-end staff. The article I linked to presents a case where the cooks etc had a raise because of this.

>Now what if we were to magically make tipping disappear? Think about the diner for a second. What if, by removing tips from your restaurant, you’ll actually end up delighting more guests, improving your food, and retaining employees?

Well, I've dined all over the world (not an American btw), and the US had the most friendly and alert waiting stuff, which I guess it's at least party because of the tipping.

Sure, in expensive restaurants all around the world you can get good service and waiters that always hover nearby. But in the US that's also true for the neighborhood diner.

Went to a revolving sushi bar tonight. Everything was automated. They even had a touchpad where you can put in orders (like miso ramen soup), which get delivered by a belt. The only thing the servers did was sit us and bring us water. We asked them to replace a leaking soy sauce container and they never did.

We tipped 0$ -- there was essentially no service. I kinda felt bad, but talking it over with my wife, I couldn't really find a reason to tip.

Were you actually requested to tip? If so, it seems strange. When I've gone to many kaiten-zushi places it is usually stated that you shouldn't tip at all (in Japan you don't). There used to be one like that downtown Berkeley off Durant that closed a few years back.

I also don't understand tipping at food carts. Customers stand in a line to pay and get their food, and are also expected to tip (either via Square or through tip jars).

Edit: the expectation is generally implicit, and while standing in line, I can't help but notice that most customers hit the minimum tip percentage on Square, which is usually 15%

Is the restaurant industry in need of saving, from a restaurant owner's or diner's perspective?

I'm fully on the "tipping is terrible for everyone involved" side, but I wonder if the framing here is based on anything.

There's a great Freakonomics podcast about this subject: https://itunes.apple.com/nl/podcast/freakonomics-radio/id354...

The bottom line is that from the perspective of the diner, it will not really matter (quality remains equal), but from the perspective of the restaurant, things will get a lot better.

It certainly seems like it should be more efficient for 100 people to eat dinner in a restaurant than for 40 people to cook 100 meals. (100 / average household size (~2.5) = ~40)

And yet it's considerably more expensive.

Because, it seems, a considerable amount of the cost of restaurant food goes to the overhead costs of the real-estate owners and the financial system. This is both directly and indirectly (the cost of the rent or financing of the restaurant space + the portion of employee wages that go to renting their homes + the cost of everything the employees purchase going towards rent etc.)

In other words it seems a disproportional amount of our economy goes towards people that own instead of people that do.

How do you solve that though? Increase rent-seeking taxes (interest, rentals, etc) and lower income taxes? (basically lowering significantly the benefits from buying things you don't use yourself)

I've traveled the world and have come to the conclusion that diners are better off in a tipping environment. Realize this is purely anecdotal but time and time again we have come to the realization that incentives matter and incentivizing good service makes sense to me (and I shouldn't have to order a bottle of wine at lunch to get it). If all someone is going to do is play telephone from one side of the room to the other, no thanks, I'd rather save the 20% and order off an iPad.

Which other services would you introduce tipping to?

Fast food?

Buying shoes?

Car wash?

Repairing plumbing?

Fixing a computer?

I don't see why eating in a restaurant should need extra incentives to the waiters, when we expect good service without tips elsewhere.

Many years ago I was working in the US for a few months and went to get a haircut. I wondered why the guy looked at me strange when I suck my hand out for my change.

It wasn't until I was back in my hotel room that realised I was probably supposed to tip.

Agreed. Tipping culture gives more power to the customer and results in better service in my experience. Every time I come back to the US I experience a noticeable increase in attention and service. Also, when abroad, if they find out you are from the US many servers will put in extra work as they know there is a decent chance you will tip based on your home culture. I always tip even in countries where it isn't expected especially if I plan on frequenting the establishment regularly. Im happy to pay a bit more for more attentive service.

I would kill to order off an iPad

editorialized title. Tsk.

the tipping situation sucks, but the larger economic problem is effectively due to rent extraction by the landlord. when a restaurant can't afford the rent that, say, a bank can, they are effectively priced out of the market. All excess returns and up going to the land owner. This effectively becomes a variant of baumol's cost disease. Once again, return on capital trumps return on labor.

I remember, many years ago, living in Manhattan: in a short period of time, for restaurants on each corner of an intersection were replaced with four banks. A vibrant spot died.

This is why I support the land-value tax.

Landlords would only be taxed on the value of their land and not the property they're building.

They're heavily incentivized to develop as much as possible to pay tax, since land-value tax doesn't care about the cost of any improvement you make.

This wouldn't change landlord's incentives and therefore unlikely to change the outcome.

You would need to explain that to me.

You might argue that this is stupid, because it's a catch 22; unless everyone does it, you lose as a business if you do it; nothing motivates people more than raw dollar value and you'll either lose your staff or have to put prices up to pay them more.

...but, you look at Uber, and there's no tipping there; and it's great for the consumer, and (astonishingly) drivers seem fine with it, despite objectively being exploited blatantly and paid less than taxi drivers.

So, maybe there is something to be said for an all digital disruption to the food scene, somehow...

Honestly, I can't see how it would work though; you have to actually demonstrate that your new 'no tip' solution works somehow, not just armchair philosophize about some way to 'magically make tipping disappear?'

Uber might not be the best example as they are losing money like crazy to incentivise drivers and customers.

Uber also pays drivers more than they charge users to begin with.

Sure, I'm just saying, it's clear you can make a business out of this sort of thing.

Whether it's profitable, that's another question, clearly.

Like I said, I can't imagine how it would work; but maybe there is some kind of like, 'you subscribe to a service, the service pays out 'tip equivalents', you don't have to tip' scheme that might make sense there somewhere.

Basically, it's not totally implausible there might actually be a business that solves the whole tipping thing somehow.

This idea was suggested long time ago - it doesn't work.

What do you mean by "it doesn't work" exactly? No tipping in restaurants does work in many countries where people are paid a living wage from the outset, from Norway to Czech Republic.

And it works fine in many other industries in the U.S. where there's no tipping.

Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group has a no tipping policy. I believe he's one of the most successful restauranteurs in the world.

"Year of Upheaval for Restaurants That Ended Tipping"

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/13/dining/restaurants-no-tipp...

It's taking some restructuring of how the restaurants are being run, which is to be expected. USHG is also in a good position to try this, as they have relatively deep pockets, but this, as well as how many other societies don't have tipping at restaurants belies the idea that "it doesn't work".

As an aside, I'm surprised that the article makes no mention of USHG.

restaurants will be gone when we all start popping meal pills. The tech is probably 3-4 years out by conservative estimates.

Will the meal pills replicate the taste of your favorite food? Because I'm not going to restaurants for their nutritious value.

I mostly go to restaurants with people to enjoy a cup of coffee over conversation. The belly-filling is incidental.

(for the sake of beautiful symmetry, I don't go to restaurants by myself..)

2000 calories -- that's a lot of pills.

The first implementation is known as "M&Ms".

Make an M&M flavored Soylent a la Dairy Queen's Blizzard and we're in business.

Any scientific research to back this up ? Genuinely curious but slightly skeptical.

Not if you ask nutrition professionals.

