[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2016/05/15/478096516/why...
Well, I've dined all over the world (not an American btw), and the US had the most friendly and alert waiting stuff, which I guess it's at least party because of the tipping.
Sure, in expensive restaurants all around the world you can get good service and waiters that always hover nearby. But in the US that's also true for the neighborhood diner.
We tipped 0$ -- there was essentially no service. I kinda felt bad, but talking it over with my wife, I couldn't really find a reason to tip.
Edit: the expectation is generally implicit, and while standing in line, I can't help but notice that most customers hit the minimum tip percentage on Square, which is usually 15%
I'm fully on the "tipping is terrible for everyone involved" side, but I wonder if the framing here is based on anything.
The bottom line is that from the perspective of the diner, it will not really matter (quality remains equal), but from the perspective of the restaurant, things will get a lot better.
And yet it's considerably more expensive.
Because, it seems, a considerable amount of the cost of restaurant food goes to the overhead costs of the real-estate owners and the financial system. This is both directly and indirectly (the cost of the rent or financing of the restaurant space + the portion of employee wages that go to renting their homes + the cost of everything the employees purchase going towards rent etc.)
In other words it seems a disproportional amount of our economy goes towards people that own instead of people that do.
How do you solve that though? Increase rent-seeking taxes (interest, rentals, etc) and lower income taxes? (basically lowering significantly the benefits from buying things you don't use yourself)
Fast food?
Buying shoes?
Car wash?
Repairing plumbing?
Fixing a computer?
I don't see why eating in a restaurant should need extra incentives to the waiters, when we expect good service without tips elsewhere.
It wasn't until I was back in my hotel room that realised I was probably supposed to tip.
the tipping situation sucks, but the larger economic problem is effectively due to rent extraction by the landlord. when a restaurant can't afford the rent that, say, a bank can, they are effectively priced out of the market. All excess returns and up going to the land owner. This effectively becomes a variant of baumol's cost disease. Once again, return on capital trumps return on labor.
I remember, many years ago, living in Manhattan: in a short period of time, for restaurants on each corner of an intersection were replaced with four banks. A vibrant spot died.
Landlords would only be taxed on the value of their land and not the property they're building.
They're heavily incentivized to develop as much as possible to pay tax, since land-value tax doesn't care about the cost of any improvement you make.
...but, you look at Uber, and there's no tipping there; and it's great for the consumer, and (astonishingly) drivers seem fine with it, despite objectively being exploited blatantly and paid less than taxi drivers.
So, maybe there is something to be said for an all digital disruption to the food scene, somehow...
Honestly, I can't see how it would work though; you have to actually demonstrate that your new 'no tip' solution works somehow, not just armchair philosophize about some way to 'magically make tipping disappear?'
Whether it's profitable, that's another question, clearly.
Like I said, I can't imagine how it would work; but maybe there is some kind of like, 'you subscribe to a service, the service pays out 'tip equivalents', you don't have to tip' scheme that might make sense there somewhere.
Basically, it's not totally implausible there might actually be a business that solves the whole tipping thing somehow.
And it works fine in many other industries in the U.S. where there's no tipping.
"Year of Upheaval for Restaurants That Ended Tipping"
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/13/dining/restaurants-no-tipp...
It's taking some restructuring of how the restaurants are being run, which is to be expected. USHG is also in a good position to try this, as they have relatively deep pockets, but this, as well as how many other societies don't have tipping at restaurants belies the idea that "it doesn't work".
As an aside, I'm surprised that the article makes no mention of USHG.
(for the sake of beautiful symmetry, I don't go to restaurants by myself..)
