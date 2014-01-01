I'm 24, coding since 14, and I don't know what to do

I'm absolutely lost. I have been coding for so long but I have never had a software development job, I've been self taught and been on this road for so long. Surprisingly I have been extremely active in sports, I'm extroverted, I love being social and coding has been my passion. I can't get a job because the requirements and qualifications is way too demanding even though I am 100% I can handle the work load and delivery whatever it is the companies need. I did 5 years of PHP, HTML, CSS, Javascript, I studied Java in University, I have done Python, and for the past two years Objective-c/Swift I've built 15 applications. It is extremely hard in this industry that is changing so fast and it is very competitive. I really feel like giving up.