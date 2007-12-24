Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
What was the role of MS-DOS in Windows 95? (2007)
(
microsoft.com
)
43 points
by
luu
7 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bluedino
55 minutes ago
It was a bit of a technical achievement that Windows 95 managed to continue working at all when people buggered it up with 16-bit Windows drivers, DOS drivers, and old DOS programs like SMARTDRV
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply