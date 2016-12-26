Hacker News
Intro to RAML 1.0
(
sap1ens.com
)
6 points
by
sap1enz
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
dozzie
3 hours ago
So you basically invented a format that describes what functions with what data structures are available for calling, except that the format is much more complex than it would if the interface was exposed as a proper RPC in the first place. Congratulations.
